Aluminium Welding
Table of Contents
General characteristics of aluminium; Surface preparation guidelines; Joint design and edge preparation; ARC welding power sources; Welding parameters; Electrode wires for GAS metal ARC welding; Electrode feeder and gun; Shielding gas; ARC characteristics; Weld backing for GAS metal ARC welding; Welding procedures; GAS tungsten ARC welding; Welding procedures; Welding defects; Advantages of GAS metal ARC welding and GAS tungsten ARC welding; Selection of process; Welding distortion; Residual stress.
Description
This publication is a comprehensive book on the welding of aluminium, aimed primarily at practising engineers and students of welding technology. After describing the properties of wrought and cast aluminium alloys, their applications, alloy designations and composition, both in heat-treatable and non heat-treatable alloys, it goes on to explain the process variables in weld metal transfer mechanisms, the ways of overcoming problems in GAS tungsten ARC welding, and distortion – also providing numerical methods of analysis. A thorough and timely guide to all aspects of aluminium welding.
Readership
Practicing engineers and students of welding technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 1st January 2001
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698737
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855735972
About the Authors
N R Mandal Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, India