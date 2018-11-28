Alternatives to Opioid Analgesia in Small Animal Anesthesia, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 49-6

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, edited by Dr. Ciara Barr and Dr. Giacomo Gianotti, focuses on Alternatives to Opioid Analgesia in Small Animal Anesthesia. Topics include: Immunomodulatory Effects of Opioids in Cancer Patients; NSAIDs; Alpha-2 Agonists; Acupuncture and Alternative Medicine; Loco-regional Anesthesia of the Head; Loco-regional Anesthesia of the Front Limbs and Thorax; Loco-Regional Anesthesia of the Hind Limbs; Epidural and Spinal Anesthesia; Local Anesthesics (Nocita); Adjuvants to Analgesia; and Physical Therapy.