Alternatives to Opioid Analgesia in Small Animal Anesthesia, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 49-6
1st Edition
Editors: Ciara A Barr Giacomo Gianotti
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323641418
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2018
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, edited by Dr. Ciara Barr and Dr. Giacomo Gianotti, focuses on Alternatives to Opioid Analgesia in Small Animal Anesthesia. Topics include: Immunomodulatory Effects of Opioids in Cancer Patients; NSAIDs; Alpha-2 Agonists; Acupuncture and Alternative Medicine; Loco-regional Anesthesia of the Head; Loco-regional Anesthesia of the Front Limbs and Thorax; Loco-Regional Anesthesia of the Hind Limbs; Epidural and Spinal Anesthesia; Local Anesthesics (Nocita); Adjuvants to Analgesia; and Physical Therapy.
Details
About the Editors
Ciara A Barr Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
VMD, DACVAA
Giacomo Gianotti Editor
