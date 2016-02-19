Alternative Views of the New International Economic Order - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080246444, 9781483152967

Alternative Views of the New International Economic Order

1st Edition

A Survey and Analysis of Major Academic Research Reports

Authors: Jorge Lozoya Jaime Estevez Rosario Green
eBook ISBN: 9781483152967
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 162
Description

Alternative Views of the New International Economic Order: A Survey and Analysis of Major Academic Research Reports focuses on research on the principles and objectives of the New International Economic Order, including concerns on nutrition, self-reliance, information technology, global security, and energy resources. The manuscript first discusses development as a global concept, as well as global security, nutrition, development, and energy and natural resources. The book then takes a look at international monetary and financial issues and international trade. Topics include reform of the international monetary system; collapse of the general agreement on tariffs and trade; and proposals in global projects. The publication examines transnational enterprises and technology transfer and food program, including transnational corporations and self-reliance, national sovereignty, technology transfer, and transnational enterprises. The book is a vital reference for readers interested in the study of the New International Economic Order.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1 Development As A Global Concept

Chapter 2 International Monetary And Financial Issues

Chapter 3 International Trade

Chapter 4 Transnational Enterprises and Technology Transfer

Chapter 5 Food Program

Notes

Selected Bibliography

Index

About The Authors




Details

No. of pages:
162
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483152967

About the Author

Jorge Lozoya

Jaime Estevez

Rosario Green

Ratings and Reviews

