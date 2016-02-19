Alternative Views of the New International Economic Order: A Survey and Analysis of Major Academic Research Reports focuses on research on the principles and objectives of the New International Economic Order, including concerns on nutrition, self-reliance, information technology, global security, and energy resources. The manuscript first discusses development as a global concept, as well as global security, nutrition, development, and energy and natural resources. The book then takes a look at international monetary and financial issues and international trade. Topics include reform of the international monetary system; collapse of the general agreement on tariffs and trade; and proposals in global projects. The publication examines transnational enterprises and technology transfer and food program, including transnational corporations and self-reliance, national sovereignty, technology transfer, and transnational enterprises. The book is a vital reference for readers interested in the study of the New International Economic Order.