Alternative Uses for Sewage Sludge

The treatment and disposal of sewage sludge is an expensive and environmentally sensitive problem that is growing worldwide. Sludge production is increasing whilst previously accepted methods for disposal are coming under pressure or even being phased out altogether so there is now an urgency to find cost-effective and innovative solutions that appease environmental and public pressures. The purpose of the conference recorded in these proceedings was to review the range of alternative disposal/recycling options for sewage sludge. The alternative uses considered are in land reclamation, forestry, compost and soil production, landfill, incineration, and energy and resource recovery. The papers presented include recent research findings and technological developments, as well as operational implementation of schemes, showing that beneficial re-use of sludge can be entirely compatible with a cost-effective and environmentally sensitive approach to sludge disposal.