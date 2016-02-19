Alternative Methods of Agriculture V10
1st Edition
Description
Alternative Methods of Agriculture is an English translation of a number of parts of "The Dutch Report on Alternative Agriculture.” This book explores not only the relationship between agriculture and the environment, but also the relationship between human beings and society.
The book focuses on the role of nature and man in agriculture and environment; the justification of the terms natural and biological; comparisons between alternative agriculture and conventional agriculture; soil fertility; quality of products of alternative agriculture; coping mechanism of alternative agriculture to pests, weeds, diseases and energy problems; economics of alternative systems; and the effect of alternative agriculture on the integration of nature, agriculture and man.
The book presents the ideologies that serve as the basis for alternative agriculture, such as A.N.O.G agriculture, biodynamic agriculture, Howard-Balfour agriculture, Lemaire-Boucher agriculture, macrobiotic agriculture, mazdaznan agriculture, organic-biological agriculture, and veganic agriculture. It also explores cultivation methods, including tillage, soil disinfection, fertilizing, composting, soil cover, crop rotation, and multiple cropping.
Table of Contents
Editorial. Alternative agriculture and man
History, realisation and arrangement of the report
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. The extent of alternative agriculture
Chapter 3. Overview of the specific ideologies on which the alternative methods of agriculture are based
3.1. Background
3.2. A.N.O.G.-agriculture
3.3. Biodynamic agriculture
3.4. Howard-Balfour agriculture
3.5. Lemaire-Boucher agriculture
3.6. Macrobiotic agriculture
3.7. Mazdaznan agriculture
3.8. Organic-biological agriculture
3.9. Veganic agriculture
Chapter 4. Cultivation methods
4.1. Tillage
4.2. Soil disinfection
4.3. Fertilising
4.4. Composting and humus balance
4.5. Soil cover
4.6. Crop rotation and multiple cropping
4.7. Other methods of cultivation
Chapter 5. Animal husbandry
Chapter 6. Diseases, pests and weeds
Chapter 7. Kilogram yields
Chapter 8. The quality of products cultivated by alternative methods
Chapter 9. Damage to the environment as a consequence of alternative and conventional agricultural methods
Chapter 10. Considerations on an extension of alternative agriculture
Chapter 11. Evaluation
11.1. Man's relationship to nature
11.2. The "naturalness" and the "biological" of agriculture
11.3. The level of production
11.4. Conservation of soil fertility
11.5. The quality of the alternatively-cultivated product
11.6. Diseases, pests and weeds
11.7. Energy use
11.8. Economic aspects
Chapter 12. Conclusions and recommendations for research
References
Appendices: Cultivation methods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601797