Alternative Methods of Agriculture V10 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444418937, 9780444601797

Alternative Methods of Agriculture V10

1st Edition

Editors: R Boeringa
eBook ISBN: 9780444601797
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 206
Description

Alternative Methods of Agriculture is an English translation of a number of parts of "The Dutch Report on Alternative Agriculture.” This book explores not only the relationship between agriculture and the environment, but also the relationship between human beings and society. The book focuses on the role of nature and man in agriculture and environment; the justification of the terms natural and biological; comparisons between alternative agriculture and conventional agriculture; soil fertility; quality of products of alternative agriculture; coping mechanism of alternative agriculture to pests, weeds, diseases and energy problems; economics of alternative systems; and the effect of alternative agriculture on the integration of nature, agriculture and man.
The book presents the ideologies that serve as the basis for alternative agriculture, such as A.N.O.G agriculture, biodynamic agriculture, Howard-Balfour agriculture, Lemaire-Boucher agriculture, macrobiotic agriculture, mazdaznan agriculture, organic-biological agriculture, and veganic agriculture. It also explores cultivation methods, including tillage, soil disinfection, fertilizing, composting, soil cover, crop rotation, and multiple cropping.

Table of Contents


Editorial. Alternative agriculture and man

History, realisation and arrangement of the report

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. The extent of alternative agriculture

Chapter 3. Overview of the specific ideologies on which the alternative methods of agriculture are based

3.1. Background

3.2. A.N.O.G.-agriculture

3.3. Biodynamic agriculture

3.4. Howard-Balfour agriculture

3.5. Lemaire-Boucher agriculture

3.6. Macrobiotic agriculture

3.7. Mazdaznan agriculture

3.8. Organic-biological agriculture

3.9. Veganic agriculture

Chapter 4. Cultivation methods

4.1. Tillage

4.2. Soil disinfection

4.3. Fertilising

4.4. Composting and humus balance

4.5. Soil cover

4.6. Crop rotation and multiple cropping

4.7. Other methods of cultivation

Chapter 5. Animal husbandry

Chapter 6. Diseases, pests and weeds

Chapter 7. Kilogram yields

Chapter 8. The quality of products cultivated by alternative methods

Chapter 9. Damage to the environment as a consequence of alternative and conventional agricultural methods

Chapter 10. Considerations on an extension of alternative agriculture

Chapter 11. Evaluation

11.1. Man's relationship to nature

11.2. The "naturalness" and the "biological" of agriculture

11.3. The level of production

11.4. Conservation of soil fertility

11.5. The quality of the alternatively-cultivated product

11.6. Diseases, pests and weeds

11.7. Energy use

11.8. Economic aspects

Chapter 12. Conclusions and recommendations for research

References

Appendices: Cultivation methods




