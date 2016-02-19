Alternative Formulations and Packaging to Reduce Use of Chlorofluorocarbons - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512578, 9780815516149

Alternative Formulations and Packaging to Reduce Use of Chlorofluorocarbons

1st Edition

Authors: T.P. Nelson S.L. Wevill
eBook ISBN: 9780815516149
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512578
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 373
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book describes alternative formulations and packaging techniques for the reduction or elimination of chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) use as an aerosol propellant. Use of CFCs in specific categories of aerosols considered "nonessential" was banned by the U.S. in 1978. Recent renewed interest in further reducing worldwide production and consumption of CFCs, and other chemicals implicated in the depletion of the earth's stratospheric ozone layer, is responsible for this study, which covers currently exempted and excluded CFC aerosol applications and their alternatives.

Readership

Environmental engineers, students.

Table of Contents

Part I. Background and Overview

  1. Introduction Historical Perspective Montreal Protocol Requirements Objectives and Organization of the Report
  2. CFC Aerosol Applications Exempted in the U.S. Rationale for Exempted Uses of CFC Aerosols Rationale for Excluded Uses of CFC Aerosols Summary
  3. Current U.S. Consumption of CFCs Discussion of the Data U.S. Marketers and Fillers of CFC Products
  4. Suggested Alternative Formulations for Exempted and Excluded CFC Aerosols Introduction Discussion of Alternative CFC Formulations Summary
  5. Procedures for and Costs of Substituting Alternative Formulations for CFC Aerosols Introduction Cost of Converting Filling Lines Methods and Costs for Developing Alternative Formulations for CFC Aerosols Excluded Products Procedures for Changing from CFC to Alternative Formulations Summary
  6. Conclusions Aerosol Uses for Which CFCs are Difficult to Eliminate (and Possible Interim Reformulations) Potential for Reduction of CFC Use in Exempted and Excluded Aerosols Near-Term CFC Reductions Longer-Range CFC Reductions Summary References Appendix A: Additional Information on MDIDs Appendix B: DOT Regulations for Compressed Gases Appendix C: Metric (SI) Conversion Factors Part II. Alternative Formulations and Aerosol Dispensing Systems Section 1. Alternative Aerosol Formulations
    1. Introduction
    2. Formulation Guidelines General Considerations
    3. Example Non-CFC Alternative Formulations Cosmetics, Toiletries and Personal Care Products Household Products Pesticide Aerosol Products Pharmaceutical Products Industrial Aerosol Products Section 2. Alternative Aerosol Dispensing Systems
    4. Introduction Definitions
    5. Description of Aerosol Packaging Alternatives Bag-in-Can Types Piston Cans Independent Bag-in-Can Systems Pump Sprays - Aspirator Types Pump-Sprays - Standard Types Dispensing Closures Pressurizing Dispensers Miscellaneous Aerosol Alternatives
    6. Summary Appendix A: Metric (SI) Conversion Factors

Details

No. of pages:
373
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1990
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516149
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512578

About the Author

T.P. Nelson

S.L. Wevill

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.