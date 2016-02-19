Alternative Energy Systems: Electrical Integration and Utilisation covers the proceedings of the conference held at the Coventry (Lanchester) Polytechnic Coventry, England from 10th to 12th of September 1984. The book presents 24 papers that tackle alternative energy systems and their electrical integration and utilization. The text covers different alternative energy sources, such as hydro, solar, wind, wave, and waste materials. The book discusses the practical, technical, and economic aspects of alternatives energy systems and their electrical integration and utilization. The book will be of great use to individuals who are interested in the application of alternative energy systems.

Table of Contents



Energy from Low Head Water Sources

Tidal Stream Energy Systems for Isolated Communities

Grid-connected Kinetic Hydro Energy Conversion System

Optimum Positioning of a Solar Collector for Summer Applications in Baghdad

Novel Microwave Energy Converters for the Solar Power Satellite program

A Solar Experiment

Current Progress in the Development of a Wind/Diesel System for Autonomous Electricity Generation

An Electronic Controller to Maximize Efficiency of Battery Charging from a Wind Generator (Patent Pending)

The Availability of Offshore Alternative Energy Systems

The Application of Flywheels in Short Term Energy Storage

Practical Flywheel Energy Storage

Wood Residues as Fuel in Pulp/Paper Manufacturing Industries in Nigeria

Electrical Power Generation from Refuse

The Economic Analysis of Wave Energy

Electrical Considerations with Wave Powered Navigation Aids

An Experimental Investigation of BD101 Type Wave-activated Wells Turbine Generator for Lighted Buoys

Study of Utilization and Management of pPwer Generated by a Pneumatic Wave Energy Conversion System

Electronics in Extreme Environments

Power Take-off and Output from the SEA-Lanchester Clam Wave Energy Device

A Power Smoothing Scheme for the SEA Clam Wave Energy Converter

Addition of Power from Parallel Alternators Operating at Different Varying Speeds and Power Levels

Floating Wave Driven Wind Turbines and Island Supplies

Dynamic Simulation of Alternative Island Supply

Harmonic Analyses of Wound Rotor and Inverter Systems

Author Index

Subject Index