Alternative Energy Systems
1st Edition
Electrical Integration and Utilisation
Description
Alternative Energy Systems: Electrical Integration and Utilisation covers the proceedings of the conference held at the Coventry (Lanchester) Polytechnic Coventry, England from 10th to 12th of September 1984. The book presents 24 papers that tackle alternative energy systems and their electrical integration and utilization. The text covers different alternative energy sources, such as hydro, solar, wind, wave, and waste materials. The book discusses the practical, technical, and economic aspects of alternatives energy systems and their electrical integration and utilization. The book will be of great use to individuals who are interested in the application of alternative energy systems.
Table of Contents
Energy from Low Head Water Sources
Tidal Stream Energy Systems for Isolated Communities
Grid-connected Kinetic Hydro Energy Conversion System
Optimum Positioning of a Solar Collector for Summer Applications in Baghdad
Novel Microwave Energy Converters for the Solar Power Satellite program
A Solar Experiment
Current Progress in the Development of a Wind/Diesel System for Autonomous Electricity Generation
An Electronic Controller to Maximize Efficiency of Battery Charging from a Wind Generator (Patent Pending)
The Availability of Offshore Alternative Energy Systems
The Application of Flywheels in Short Term Energy Storage
Practical Flywheel Energy Storage
Wood Residues as Fuel in Pulp/Paper Manufacturing Industries in Nigeria
Electrical Power Generation from Refuse
The Economic Analysis of Wave Energy
Electrical Considerations with Wave Powered Navigation Aids
An Experimental Investigation of BD101 Type Wave-activated Wells Turbine Generator for Lighted Buoys
Study of Utilization and Management of pPwer Generated by a Pneumatic Wave Energy Conversion System
Electronics in Extreme Environments
Power Take-off and Output from the SEA-Lanchester Clam Wave Energy Device
A Power Smoothing Scheme for the SEA Clam Wave Energy Converter
Addition of Power from Parallel Alternators Operating at Different Varying Speeds and Power Levels
Floating Wave Driven Wind Turbines and Island Supplies
Dynamic Simulation of Alternative Island Supply
Harmonic Analyses of Wound Rotor and Inverter Systems
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154015