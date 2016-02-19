Alternative Energy Sources - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124671027, 9781483260129

Alternative Energy Sources

1st Edition

Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences

Editors: Jamal T. Manassah
eBook ISBN: 9781483260129
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Alternative Energy Sources, Part B contains the proceedings of the Alternative Energy Sources Symposium of the International Symposium Series of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, held in Kuwait in February 1980. The symposium provided a forum for discussing alternative energy sources and for reviewing and assessing those technologies that complement and will most likely replace oil and gas extracted by conventional techniques.

Comprised of seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the state of the art in nuclear fission power plants, along with the basics of nuclear fission and energy derived from nuclear reactions. The discussion then turns to fusion power and its prospects; the state of the art of energy storage systems used by electric utilities for peak shaving; and the outlook for transportation and energy through 2000. The next chapter focuses on the shortcomings of techniques that are typically used for the comparative evaluation of energy projects and suggests improvements, based on a present value approach, which allow for a more meaningful comparison. Mathematical techniques for the analysis of capital ventures are also described, with special reference to investments in the field of energy. The final chapter sets into context the mechanics of Third World development and the role of alternative energy systems in that process.

This monograph will be of interest to researchers in the energy field as well as energy policymakers.

Table of Contents


Contributors for Parts A and B

Preface

Contents of Part A

Nuclear Fission Power Plant

Fusion Power and its Prospects

Energy Storage for Electric Utilities

Transportation and Energy Outlook to 2000

Integrated Evaluation of Alternative Energy Sources

Methodology of Project Analysis Under Risk with Reference to Capital Ventures in Energy

Alternative Energy Systems and Developing World Needs

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483260129

About the Editor

Jamal T. Manassah

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.