Alternative Energy Sources Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124671010, 9780323146968

Alternative Energy Sources Part A

1st Edition

Editors: Jamal Manassah
eBook ISBN: 9780323146968
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 530
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
530
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323146968

About the Editor

Jamal Manassah

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.