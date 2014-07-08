Alternative and Complementary Therapies for Children with Psychiatric Disorders, Part 2, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323311595, 9780323311779

Alternative and Complementary Therapies for Children with Psychiatric Disorders, Part 2, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 23-3

1st Edition

Authors: Deborah Simkin
eBook ISBN: 9780323311779
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323311595
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th July 2014
Description

Patients in psychiatry, or their parents, experiment with alternative methods and practices. Psychiatrists, in search of scientifically-based discussion and evidence of use for daily practice, find that information in this issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics. Readers will find clinically focused information in the major categories of Selected Treatments, Selected Disorders, and Perspectives on Clinical Complementary and Alternative Therapies. Micronutrients for mental disorders, the role of essential fatty acids. EEG and Neurofeedback, Mind-Body Meditation and Movement Therapies, Music Therapy, are presented. Evidence for minerals, vitamins, and herbs is discussed. Guest Editors Deborah Simkin and Charles Popper, with decades of experience in working with complementary therapies, lead this issue.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323311779
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323311595

About the Authors

Deborah Simkin Author

