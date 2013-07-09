Alternative and Complementary Therapies for Children with Psychiatric Disorders, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 22-3

Patients in psychiatry, or their parents, experiment with alternative methods and practices; psychiatrists, in search of scientifically-based discussion and evidence of use for daily practice, find that information in this issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics. Readers will find clinically focused information in the major categories of Selected Treatments, Selected Disorders, and Perspectives on Clinical Complementary and Alternative Therapies. Pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic treatments are discussed for ADHD, Mood disorders, Autism, Learning and Cognitive disorders, and Neurologic disturbances, such as sleep, traumatic brain injury, headache, etc. EEG and Neurofeedback, Meditation and Movement Therapies, Music Therapy, Massage, Acupuncture, and other body-based therapies are presented. Evidence for minerals, vitamins, and herbs is discussed, and Ethical and Legal issues for the Psychiatrist are presented. Guest Editors Deborah Simkin and Charles Popper, with decades of experience in working with complementary therapies, lead this issue.