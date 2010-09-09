Alterations of Consciousness in the Emergency Department, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724448

Alterations of Consciousness in the Emergency Department, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 28-3

1st Edition

Authors: Chad Kessler
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724448
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th September 2010
Description

Guest editor Chad Kessler has assembled an expert panel of authors on the topic of Alterations of Consciousness. Articles include: The Mental Status Examination in Emergency Practice, Dizzy and Confused: A Step-by-Step Evaluation of the Clinician’s Favorite Chief Complaint, Diagnosis and Evaluation of Syncope in the Emergency Department, The Emergency Department Approach to Syncope: Evidence-based Guidelines and Prediction Rules, Pediatric Syncope: Cases from the Emergency Department, Seizures as a Cause of Altered Mental Status, Central Nervous System Infections as a Cause of an Altered Mental Status? What is the Pathogen Growing in Your Central Nervous System?, Traumatic Alterations in Consciousness: Traumatic Brain Injury, and more!

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724448

Chad Kessler Author

Chad Kessler Author

