Alpha AXP Architecture Reference Manual - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483184036

Alpha AXP Architecture Reference Manual

2nd Edition

Authors: Richard L. Sites Richard T. Witek
eBook ISBN: 9781483184036
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 16th May 2014
Page Count: 858
Description

Alpha AXP Architecture Reference Manual, Second Edition describes the required behavior of all Alpha implementations, as seen by the machine-language programmer. This book discusses Alpha single-board computers, which have been introduced to cover the high-end embedded controller market.

Organized into five parts, this edition begins with an overview of the instruction-set architecture. This text then describes the supporting PALcode routines for three operating systems. Other parts consider a particular console implementation that is specific to platforms that support the OpenVMS AXP or DEC OSF/1 operating systems. This book discusses as well the specific operating system PALcode architecture. The final part provides a discussion of console issues for Windows NT with its PALcode description.

This book is a valuable resource for machine-language programmers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Notes

Preface to First Edition

Preface to Second Edition

Part I / Common Architecture

1 Introduction

2 Basic Architecture

3 Instruction Formats

4 Instruction Descriptions

5 System Architecture and Programming Implications

6 Common PALcode Architecture

7 Console Subsystem Overview

8 Input/Output Overview

Part II-A / OpenVMS AXP Software

1 Introduction to OpenVMS AXP

2 OpenVMS AXP PALcode Instruction Descriptions

3 OpenVMS AXP Memory Management

4 OpenVMS AXP Process Structure

5 OpenVMS AXP Internal Processor Registers

6 OpenVMS AXP Exceptions, Interrupts, and Machine Checks

Part II-B / DEC OSF/1 Software

1 Introduction to DEC OSF/1

2 DEC OSF/1 PALcode Instruction Descriptions

3 DEC OSF/1 Memory Management

4 DEC OSF/1 Process Structure

5 DEC OSF/1 Exceptions and Interrupts

Part II-C / Windows NT AXP Software

1 Introduction to Windows NT AXP Software

2 Processor, Process, and Thread Structures and Registers

3 Memory Management

4 Exceptions, Interrupts, and Machine Checks

5 Windows NT AXP PALcode Instruction Descriptions

6 Initialization and Firmware Transitions

Part III / Console Interface Architecture

1 Console Subsystem Overview

2 Console Interface to Operating System Software

3 System Bootstrapping

Appendixes

A Software Considerations

B IEEE Floating-Point Conformance

C Instruction Summary

D Waivers and Implementation-Dependent Functionality

Index

No. of pages:
858
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483184036

