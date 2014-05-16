Alpha AXP Architecture Reference Manual, Second Edition describes the required behavior of all Alpha implementations, as seen by the machine-language programmer. This book discusses Alpha single-board computers, which have been introduced to cover the high-end embedded controller market.

Organized into five parts, this edition begins with an overview of the instruction-set architecture. This text then describes the supporting PALcode routines for three operating systems. Other parts consider a particular console implementation that is specific to platforms that support the OpenVMS AXP or DEC OSF/1 operating systems. This book discusses as well the specific operating system PALcode architecture. The final part provides a discussion of console issues for Windows NT with its PALcode description.

This book is a valuable resource for machine-language programmers.