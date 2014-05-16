Alpha AXP Architecture Reference Manual
2nd Edition
Description
Alpha AXP Architecture Reference Manual, Second Edition describes the required behavior of all Alpha implementations, as seen by the machine-language programmer. This book discusses Alpha single-board computers, which have been introduced to cover the high-end embedded controller market.
Organized into five parts, this edition begins with an overview of the instruction-set architecture. This text then describes the supporting PALcode routines for three operating systems. Other parts consider a particular console implementation that is specific to platforms that support the OpenVMS AXP or DEC OSF/1 operating systems. This book discusses as well the specific operating system PALcode architecture. The final part provides a discussion of console issues for Windows NT with its PALcode description.
This book is a valuable resource for machine-language programmers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Notes
Preface to First Edition
Preface to Second Edition
Part I / Common Architecture
1 Introduction
2 Basic Architecture
3 Instruction Formats
4 Instruction Descriptions
5 System Architecture and Programming Implications
6 Common PALcode Architecture
7 Console Subsystem Overview
8 Input/Output Overview
Part II-A / OpenVMS AXP Software
1 Introduction to OpenVMS AXP
2 OpenVMS AXP PALcode Instruction Descriptions
3 OpenVMS AXP Memory Management
4 OpenVMS AXP Process Structure
5 OpenVMS AXP Internal Processor Registers
6 OpenVMS AXP Exceptions, Interrupts, and Machine Checks
Part II-B / DEC OSF/1 Software
1 Introduction to DEC OSF/1
2 DEC OSF/1 PALcode Instruction Descriptions
3 DEC OSF/1 Memory Management
4 DEC OSF/1 Process Structure
5 DEC OSF/1 Exceptions and Interrupts
Part II-C / Windows NT AXP Software
1 Introduction to Windows NT AXP Software
2 Processor, Process, and Thread Structures and Registers
3 Memory Management
4 Exceptions, Interrupts, and Machine Checks
5 Windows NT AXP PALcode Instruction Descriptions
6 Initialization and Firmware Transitions
Part III / Console Interface Architecture
1 Console Subsystem Overview
2 Console Interface to Operating System Software
3 System Bootstrapping
Appendixes
A Software Considerations
B IEEE Floating-Point Conformance
C Instruction Summary
D Waivers and Implementation-Dependent Functionality
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 858
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1995
- Published:
- 16th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184036