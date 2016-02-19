Alpacas, Sheep, and Men - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125278508, 9781483274546

Alpacas, Sheep, and Men

1st Edition

The Wool Export Economy and Regional Society in Southern Peru

Authors: Benjamin S. Orlove
Editors: E. A. Hammel
eBook ISBN: 9781483274546
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 292
Description

Alpacas, Sheep, and Men: The Wool Export Economy and Regional Society in Southern Peru investigates the response of the Sicuani region in southern Peru to the wool export economy and its consequent integration into the nation-state in the late nineteenth century. The book traces the economic and political conflicts engendered by the export economy, such as those between landlords and peasants in the countryside and landlords versus traders in town. It also examines how these conflicts shaped the metamorphosis of a closed, isolated, localized society into an open one and its incorporation into national politics as well as global economics.

Comprised of 11 chapters, this book begins with a review of the theories of modernization and dependency, followed by a discussion on the development of the world market for wool and the component elements of the wool economy of the entire southern Peru. Subsequent chapters focus on the regional society in more detail, with emphasis on the concept of region and the economic activities of different sectors; variation in forms of land tenure and labor relations in two provinces; the relations among herders, peasants, and artisans; and regional politics. The three major groups of artisans and workers in the region who use wool are considered, namely, urban furriers, textile mill workers, and rural weavers. The book concludes with an analysis of the fundamental importance of the wool export economy in the Sicuani region using the sectorial model.

This monograph should be of interest to students and anthropologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Sources Consulted

1 Introduction: Modernization, Dependency, and the Sectorial Model

The Modernization Paradigm

Dependency Theory

The Sectorial Model

2 The History of the World Wool Market

World Wool

Peruvian Wool

3 The Wool Economy in Southern Peru

The Uses of Wool

The Production and Distribution of Wool

4 Credit, Stocks, and Price Transmission Mechanisms

The Activity of Wool Marketing

Vertical Linkages and Their Consequences

Price Transmission Mechanisms

The International Connection

5 The Sicuani Region: A Capsule Description

An Approach to the Concept of Region

Production and Distribution: The Marketing Region

Authority and Influence: The Administrative and Political Region

6 The Pastoral Sectors: Herds, Herders, and Herd Owners

The Puna Ecosystem

The Organization of Productive Units

Wider Articulation and Production Bottlenecks

7 Local Uses of Wool in the Sicuani Region

The Textile Factory

The Furriers

Bayeta

Comparisons

8 Agriculture and Artisans

Agriculture

Artisans

9 The Distribution System

Marketing Activity

Purchasing Power

Marketing Units: Organization and Process

Structure and Growth of Marketing Institutions

10 Political Articulation in the Sicuani Region

Introduction

Before the Railroad: The Late Nineteenth Century

The Early Twentieth Century: The Dominance of Traders

The Mid-Twentieth Century: Changes in the Elites

The Sicuani Region in the Mid-1970s

Summary

11 Conclusions

The Sectorial Model and the Sicuani Region

The Impact of the Wool Export Economy

Modernization, Dependency, and the Sectorial Model

Appendix 1 Wool and Wool-Bearing Animals

Appendix 2 Peruvian Wool Export Statistics

Appendix 3 Text of an Announcement of an Annual Fair

Appendix 4 Demographic Statistics

Appendix 5 Sicuani Wool Statistics

Appendix 6 Land Tenure Patterns and Livestock Holdings

Bibliography

Glossary

Name Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
292
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483274546

About the Author

Benjamin S. Orlove

About the Editor

E. A. Hammel

