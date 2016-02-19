Alpacas, Sheep, and Men
1st Edition
The Wool Export Economy and Regional Society in Southern Peru
Description
Alpacas, Sheep, and Men: The Wool Export Economy and Regional Society in Southern Peru investigates the response of the Sicuani region in southern Peru to the wool export economy and its consequent integration into the nation-state in the late nineteenth century. The book traces the economic and political conflicts engendered by the export economy, such as those between landlords and peasants in the countryside and landlords versus traders in town. It also examines how these conflicts shaped the metamorphosis of a closed, isolated, localized society into an open one and its incorporation into national politics as well as global economics.
Comprised of 11 chapters, this book begins with a review of the theories of modernization and dependency, followed by a discussion on the development of the world market for wool and the component elements of the wool economy of the entire southern Peru. Subsequent chapters focus on the regional society in more detail, with emphasis on the concept of region and the economic activities of different sectors; variation in forms of land tenure and labor relations in two provinces; the relations among herders, peasants, and artisans; and regional politics. The three major groups of artisans and workers in the region who use wool are considered, namely, urban furriers, textile mill workers, and rural weavers. The book concludes with an analysis of the fundamental importance of the wool export economy in the Sicuani region using the sectorial model.
This monograph should be of interest to students and anthropologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Sources Consulted
1 Introduction: Modernization, Dependency, and the Sectorial Model
The Modernization Paradigm
Dependency Theory
The Sectorial Model
2 The History of the World Wool Market
World Wool
Peruvian Wool
3 The Wool Economy in Southern Peru
The Uses of Wool
The Production and Distribution of Wool
4 Credit, Stocks, and Price Transmission Mechanisms
The Activity of Wool Marketing
Vertical Linkages and Their Consequences
Price Transmission Mechanisms
The International Connection
5 The Sicuani Region: A Capsule Description
An Approach to the Concept of Region
Production and Distribution: The Marketing Region
Authority and Influence: The Administrative and Political Region
6 The Pastoral Sectors: Herds, Herders, and Herd Owners
The Puna Ecosystem
The Organization of Productive Units
Wider Articulation and Production Bottlenecks
7 Local Uses of Wool in the Sicuani Region
The Textile Factory
The Furriers
Bayeta
Comparisons
8 Agriculture and Artisans
Agriculture
Artisans
9 The Distribution System
Marketing Activity
Purchasing Power
Marketing Units: Organization and Process
Structure and Growth of Marketing Institutions
10 Political Articulation in the Sicuani Region
Introduction
Before the Railroad: The Late Nineteenth Century
The Early Twentieth Century: The Dominance of Traders
The Mid-Twentieth Century: Changes in the Elites
The Sicuani Region in the Mid-1970s
Summary
11 Conclusions
The Sectorial Model and the Sicuani Region
The Impact of the Wool Export Economy
Modernization, Dependency, and the Sectorial Model
Appendix 1 Wool and Wool-Bearing Animals
Appendix 2 Peruvian Wool Export Statistics
Appendix 3 Text of an Announcement of an Annual Fair
Appendix 4 Demographic Statistics
Appendix 5 Sicuani Wool Statistics
Appendix 6 Land Tenure Patterns and Livestock Holdings
Bibliography
Glossary
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274546