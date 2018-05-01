Alopecia
1st Edition
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of alopecia with this concise, practical resource. Dr. Mariya Miteva covers high-interest clinical topics including hair cosmeceuticals, new medications in clinical trials, off-label treatment technologies, and much more. It’s an ideal resource for dermatologists, dermatopathologists, students, fellows, and researchers interested in hair loss.
Key Features
- Presents rich visual information combined with expert opinions from the most renowned hair experts practicing today.
- Covers basic knowledge on healthy hair, hair pathology, and hair and scalp dermatoscopy (trichoscopy).
- Contains focused yet complete coverage of non-scarring alopecia, primary lymphocytic cicatricial alopecia, primary neutrophilic ciatricial alopecia, hair loss management, and miscellaneous hair disorders such as hair loss in children, hair and scalp infections, hair changes due to drugs, and more.
- Consolidates today’s available information and experience in this important area into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
1. Healthy Hair (Anatomy, Biology, Morphogenesis, Cycling and Function)
2. Hair Weathering
3. Hair Pathology: The Basics
4. Hair and Scalp Dermatoscopy (Trichoscopy)
5. Non-Scarring Alopecia:
5A. Alopecia Areata and Alopecia Areata Incognito
5B. Androgenetic Alopecia
5C. Telogen Effluvium
5D. Trichotillomania
6. Primary Lymphocytic Cicatricial Alopecia
6A. Frontal Fibrosing Alopecia
6B. Fibrosing Alopecia in a Pattern Distribution
6C. Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia
6D. Traction Alopecia
6E. Lichen Planopilaris
6F. Discoid Lupus Erythematosus
7. Primary Neutrophilic Ciatricial Alopecia:
7A. Folliculitis Decalvans
7B. Dissecting Cellulitis of the Scalp
7C. Acne Keloidalis Nuchae
7D. Erosive Pustular Dermatosis of the Scalp
8. Hair and Scalp Disorders Associated With Systemic Disease (Secondary Alopecia)
9. Hair Loss in Children
10. Hair and Scalp Infections
11. The Itchy Scalp
12. Scalp Psoriasis
13. Hair Changes Due To Drugs
14. Novel Treatment Modalities for Hair Loss
15. Medications for Hair Loss in Clinical Trials
16. Hair Cosmeceuticals
17. Hair Supplements
18. What Should The Hair Clinician Know About Hair Transplant?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548267
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323548250
About the Author
Mariya Miteva
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami, Miami, Florida