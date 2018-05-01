Alopecia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323548250, 9780323548267

Alopecia

1st Edition

Authors: Mariya Miteva
eBook ISBN: 9780323548267
Paperback ISBN: 9780323548250
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2018
Page Count: 328
Description

Get a quick, expert overview of alopecia with this concise, practical resource. Dr. Mariya Miteva covers high-interest clinical topics including hair cosmeceuticals, new medications in clinical trials, off-label treatment technologies, and much more. It’s an ideal resource for dermatologists, dermatopathologists, students, fellows, and researchers interested in hair loss.

Key Features

  • Presents rich visual information combined with expert opinions from the most renowned hair experts practicing today.

  • Covers basic knowledge on healthy hair, hair pathology, and hair and scalp dermatoscopy (trichoscopy).

  • Contains focused yet complete coverage of non-scarring alopecia, primary lymphocytic cicatricial alopecia, primary neutrophilic ciatricial alopecia, hair loss management, and miscellaneous hair disorders such as hair loss in children, hair and scalp infections, hair changes due to drugs, and more.

  • Consolidates today’s available information and experience in this important area into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

1. Healthy Hair (Anatomy, Biology, Morphogenesis, Cycling and Function)

2. Hair Weathering

3. Hair Pathology: The Basics

4. Hair and Scalp Dermatoscopy (Trichoscopy)

5. Non-Scarring Alopecia:

5A. Alopecia Areata and Alopecia Areata Incognito

5B. Androgenetic Alopecia

5C. Telogen Effluvium

5D. Trichotillomania

6. Primary Lymphocytic Cicatricial Alopecia

6A. Frontal Fibrosing Alopecia

6B. Fibrosing Alopecia in a Pattern Distribution

6C. Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia

6D. Traction Alopecia

6E. Lichen Planopilaris

6F. Discoid Lupus Erythematosus

7. Primary Neutrophilic Ciatricial Alopecia:

7A. Folliculitis Decalvans

7B. Dissecting Cellulitis of the Scalp

7C. Acne Keloidalis Nuchae

7D. Erosive Pustular Dermatosis of the Scalp

8. Hair and Scalp Disorders Associated With Systemic Disease (Secondary Alopecia)

9. Hair Loss in Children

10. Hair and Scalp Infections

11. The Itchy Scalp

12. Scalp Psoriasis

13. Hair Changes Due To Drugs

14. Novel Treatment Modalities for Hair Loss

15. Medications for Hair Loss in Clinical Trials

16. Hair Cosmeceuticals

17. Hair Supplements

18. What Should The Hair Clinician Know About Hair Transplant?

About the Author

Mariya Miteva

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami, Miami, Florida

