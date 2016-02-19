Alluvial Prospecting and Mining
2nd Edition
Description
Alluvial Prospecting and Mining (Second Revised Edition) focuses on the emergence of improved mining techniques and methods used in the excavation of alluvial deposits.
The book first offers information on the prospecting methods, sampling, and valuation. Discussions focus on preliminary systematic prospecting, drilling in difficult ground, supervision of drilling, rate of excavation, pitting and drilling compared, sampling of bore holes, and calculation of reserves. The publication then examines water supply, including earth dams, spillways, leats, ditches, or canals, and design of pipelines.
The manuscript ponders on sluicing and dry concentration of minerals. Topics include rock pavements, undercurrents, false bottoms, glean up, tailings, ground sluicing, water required, exploitation of plants, electrostatic separation, and high intensity magnetic separators. The book also reviews forward preparation of overburden, hydraulic mining, and gravel pumping.
The publication is a dependable reference for miners and readers interested in alluvial prospecting and mining.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
I. Introduction
Alluvial Deposits
Classification
Tests for Minerals
II. Prospecting Methods
Scout Prospecting
Preliminary Systematic Prospecting
Layout of Line and Grid Methods
Holes Per Acre and Spacing
Close Prospecting
Pitting
Drilling
Banka Drilling
Banka Tools and Their Uses
Mode of Operation
Drilling with Casing
Type of Tool Used
Drilling without Casing
Withdrawal of Casing
Fishing Tools
General Hints
Supervision of Drilling
Banka Power Drill
Conrad Pit Digger
Tools Used
Operation
Withdrawal of Casing
Rate of Excavation
Pitting and Drilling Compared
III. Sampling and Valuation
Washing Appliances
Gold Pan
Cradle or Rocker
Long Torn
Sluice Box
Diamond Washer
Joplin Jig
Sampling of Pits
Field Book
Sampling of Bore Holes
Calculating Results by Pipe Factor Method
Field Book
Calculating Results by Box Measurements
Field Book
Boring Plan
Calculation of Reserves
Reports on Alluvial Deposits
IV. Water Supply
Water Measurements by V-Notch Weirs
Water Measurement by Rectangular Weirs
Velocity of Approach
Dams
Earth Dams
Loose Rock Dams
Concrete Dams
Timber Dams
Stake Dams
Outlet and Gates
Spillways
Maintenance of Dams
Leats, Ditches Or Canals
Survey of Leats
Construction of Leats
Maintenance of Leats
Spillways
Drops
Turn-Outs
Flumes
Pipes
Pipe Joints
Design of Pipe Lines
Hydraulic Gradient
Bends
Length, Head and Diameter of Pipe Lines
Friction Head
V. Sluicing
Sluice Boxes
Grade of Sluice Boxes
Water Required
Drops
Riffles
Block Riffles
Rail Riffles
Angle and T-Iron Riffles
Rock Pavements
Undercurrents
False Bottoms
Length of Sluices
Starting Sluices
Clean Up
Tailings
Prevention of Theft
Details of Practice
Deposits in Swamps
Working of Terrace and Eluvial Deposits
Ground Sluicing
Hushing or Booming
Willoughby Concentrator
Records
Exploitation Plans
VI. Dry Concentration of Minerals
General Principles
Pneumatic Tables or Air-Float Separator
Electrostatic Separation
Sturtevant and Kipp Kelly Electrostatic Separators
High Intensity Magnetic Separators
Exolon Separator
VII. Forward Preparation of Overburden
Description of Methods
Drilling Practice
Blasting Practice
Types of Drill Employed
VIII. Hydraulic Mining
Giants or Monitors
Operation of Giants
Nozzle Pumps
Potential Energy of Jets
Duty of Giants
Hydraulic Elevators
Water Required
Maximum Height of Lift
Capacity of Elevators
Efficiency of Elevators
Sluice Boxes for Hydrauhcking
Bedrock Cuts
Sluice Boxes for Hydraulic Elevators
Bedrock Ditches
Tailings Disposal
Records
Exploitation Plans
IX. Gravel Pumping
Method of Operation
Sluice Boxes for Gravel Pumping
Water Required
Conditions for Successful Working
Records
Exploitation Plans
X. Miscellaneous Methods of Mining
Drift Mining
Placer Mining by Excavating Machinery
Dragline Excavators
Power Shovels
Slackline Draglines
Multi-Bucket Excavators
Tractor Equipment
Rotary Excavators
Washing Plants
Transport of Material
Dumpers
Belt Conveyors
Maintenance of Equipment
XI. Selection of Equipment
XII. Alluvial Diamond Mining
Occurrence, Mining and Treatment of Diamonds in Gold Coast
South-West Africa
Belgian Congo
Angola, Portuguese West Africa
XIII. Mining of Beach Sands
Occurrence
Mining and Treatment Methods in India
Australian Methods of Mining and Dressing
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180472