Alluvial Prospecting and Mining - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080093314, 9781483180472

Alluvial Prospecting and Mining

2nd Edition

Authors: S. V. Griffith
eBook ISBN: 9781483180472
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Alluvial Prospecting and Mining (Second Revised Edition) focuses on the emergence of improved mining techniques and methods used in the excavation of alluvial deposits.

The book first offers information on the prospecting methods, sampling, and valuation. Discussions focus on preliminary systematic prospecting, drilling in difficult ground, supervision of drilling, rate of excavation, pitting and drilling compared, sampling of bore holes, and calculation of reserves. The publication then examines water supply, including earth dams, spillways, leats, ditches, or canals, and design of pipelines.

The manuscript ponders on sluicing and dry concentration of minerals. Topics include rock pavements, undercurrents, false bottoms, glean up, tailings, ground sluicing, water required, exploitation of plants, electrostatic separation, and high intensity magnetic separators. The book also reviews forward preparation of overburden, hydraulic mining, and gravel pumping.

The publication is a dependable reference for miners and readers interested in alluvial prospecting and mining.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

I. Introduction

Alluvial Deposits

Classification

Tests for Minerals

II. Prospecting Methods

Scout Prospecting

Preliminary Systematic Prospecting

Layout of Line and Grid Methods

Holes Per Acre and Spacing

Close Prospecting

Pitting

Drilling

Banka Drilling

Banka Tools and Their Uses

Mode of Operation

Drilling with Casing

Type of Tool Used

Drilling without Casing

Withdrawal of Casing

Fishing Tools

General Hints

Supervision of Drilling

Banka Power Drill

Conrad Pit Digger

Tools Used

Operation

Withdrawal of Casing

Rate of Excavation

Pitting and Drilling Compared

III. Sampling and Valuation

Washing Appliances

Gold Pan

Cradle or Rocker

Long Torn

Sluice Box

Diamond Washer

Joplin Jig

Sampling of Pits

Field Book

Sampling of Bore Holes

Calculating Results by Pipe Factor Method

Field Book

Calculating Results by Box Measurements

Field Book

Boring Plan

Calculation of Reserves

Reports on Alluvial Deposits

IV. Water Supply

Water Measurements by V-Notch Weirs

Water Measurement by Rectangular Weirs

Velocity of Approach

Dams

Earth Dams

Loose Rock Dams

Concrete Dams

Timber Dams

Stake Dams

Outlet and Gates

Spillways

Maintenance of Dams

Leats, Ditches Or Canals

Survey of Leats

Construction of Leats

Maintenance of Leats

Spillways

Drops

Turn-Outs

Flumes

Pipes

Pipe Joints

Design of Pipe Lines

Hydraulic Gradient

Bends

Length, Head and Diameter of Pipe Lines

Friction Head

V. Sluicing

Sluice Boxes

Grade of Sluice Boxes

Water Required

Drops

Riffles

Block Riffles

Rail Riffles

Angle and T-Iron Riffles

Rock Pavements

Undercurrents

False Bottoms

Length of Sluices

Starting Sluices

Clean Up

Tailings

Prevention of Theft

Details of Practice

Deposits in Swamps

Working of Terrace and Eluvial Deposits

Ground Sluicing

Hushing or Booming

Willoughby Concentrator

Records

Exploitation Plans

VI. Dry Concentration of Minerals

General Principles

Pneumatic Tables or Air-Float Separator

Electrostatic Separation

Sturtevant and Kipp Kelly Electrostatic Separators

High Intensity Magnetic Separators

Exolon Separator

VII. Forward Preparation of Overburden

Description of Methods

Drilling Practice

Blasting Practice

Types of Drill Employed

VIII. Hydraulic Mining

Giants or Monitors

Operation of Giants

Nozzle Pumps

Potential Energy of Jets

Duty of Giants

Hydraulic Elevators

Water Required

Maximum Height of Lift

Capacity of Elevators

Efficiency of Elevators

Sluice Boxes for Hydrauhcking

Bedrock Cuts

Sluice Boxes for Hydraulic Elevators

Bedrock Ditches

Tailings Disposal

Records

Exploitation Plans

IX. Gravel Pumping

Method of Operation

Sluice Boxes for Gravel Pumping

Water Required

Conditions for Successful Working

Records

Exploitation Plans

X. Miscellaneous Methods of Mining

Drift Mining

Placer Mining by Excavating Machinery

Dragline Excavators

Power Shovels

Slackline Draglines

Multi-Bucket Excavators

Tractor Equipment

Rotary Excavators

Washing Plants

Transport of Material

Dumpers

Belt Conveyors

Maintenance of Equipment

XI. Selection of Equipment

XII. Alluvial Diamond Mining

Occurrence, Mining and Treatment of Diamonds in Gold Coast

South-West Africa

Belgian Congo

Angola, Portuguese West Africa

XIII. Mining of Beach Sands

Occurrence

Mining and Treatment Methods in India

Australian Methods of Mining and Dressing

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483180472

About the Author

S. V. Griffith

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.