Alloy And Microstructural Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126908503, 9780323150163

Alloy And Microstructural Design

1st Edition

Editors: John Tien
eBook ISBN: 9780323150163
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 442
Description

Alloy and Microstructural Design serves as a guide in translating theory into design and practice and provides text for an applications courses in physical and mechanical metallurgy. Coverage of the book includes a short history and introduction to metals and alloys; high-strength nonferrous alloys; and methods in strengthening metals for commercial use and high temperatures. The text also discusses the composite strengthening; the properties of composites; creep and stress rupture resistance and other factors related to them; fracture toughness; and mechanical equations of state. The book also covers the resistance of metals and alloys against fatigue, aqueous, stress, and hot corrosion, as well as in oxidation and hydrogen embrittlement. The monograph is recommended for practicing engineers in the field of metallurgy who need an easily understood guide with concise text and tables of handy information. The book will also serve as a good learning material for engineering undergraduates who are studying the strength of materials.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter I Introduction

Chapter II High-Strength Nonferrous Alloys

I. Introduction

II. Low-Temperature Alloys

III. High-Temperature Strength

IV. Applications of Strengthening Methods in Commercial Alloys

V. Summary

References

Chapter III Composite Strengthening

I. Introduction

II. Fabrication

III. Principles of Fiber Reinforcement

IV. Properties of Artificial Composites

V. Properties of Eutectic Composites

VI. Summary of Design Principles

References

Chapter IV Creep Resistance

I. Introduction

II. What Is Engineering Creep?

III. Microstructure and Creep Resistance

IV. Dynamic Micro structural Changes and Creep Resistance

V. Environments and Creep Resistance

VI. Creep Crack Growth Resistance

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter V Stress Rupture Resistance

I. Introduction

II. General Background

III. Methods of Achieving Increased Stress Rupture Resistance with Cobalt-Base Alloys

IV. Examples of Cobalt Alloy Development for Stress Rupture Resistance

V. Methods of Achieving Increased Stress Rupture Resistance with Nickel-Base Superalloys

VI. Example of Nickel Alloy Development for Stress Rupture Resistance

VII. Controlled Solidification

VIII. Prealloyed Powder Processing

IX. Statistical Methods

X. Summary: Alloy Design for Increased Stress Rupture Resistance

References

Chapter VI Fatigue Resistance

I. Introduction

II. Cyclic Stress-Strain Response

III. High-Temperature Behavior

IV. Fatigue Life Considerations

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter VII Fracture Toughness

I. Introduction

II. Historical Perspective

III. Designing for Toughness

References

Chapter VIII Aqueous and Stress Corrosion Resistance

I. Introduction

II. Alloying for Aqueous Corrosion Resistance

III. Stress Corrosion Resistance

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter IX Resisting Hydrogen Embrittlement

I. Introduction

II. Alloy Design Parameters

III. Alloy Systems

IV. Discussion

V. Conclusions and Summary

References

Chapter X Oxidation and Hot Corrosion Resistance

I. Introduction

II. Growth Rates of Reaction Product Barriers

III. Thermodynamic Stability of Protective Barriers

IV. Development of Continuous Oxide Barriers

V. Oxide Adhesion

VI. Alloy Design Procedure

References

Chapter XI Mechanical Equations of State

I. Introduction

II. Plastic Equation of State

III. Metallurgical Effects

IV. Summary

References

Index

John Tien

