Alloy And Microstructural Design
1st Edition
Description
Alloy and Microstructural Design serves as a guide in translating theory into design and practice and provides text for an applications courses in physical and mechanical metallurgy. Coverage of the book includes a short history and introduction to metals and alloys; high-strength nonferrous alloys; and methods in strengthening metals for commercial use and high temperatures. The text also discusses the composite strengthening; the properties of composites; creep and stress rupture resistance and other factors related to them; fracture toughness; and mechanical equations of state. The book also covers the resistance of metals and alloys against fatigue, aqueous, stress, and hot corrosion, as well as in oxidation and hydrogen embrittlement. The monograph is recommended for practicing engineers in the field of metallurgy who need an easily understood guide with concise text and tables of handy information. The book will also serve as a good learning material for engineering undergraduates who are studying the strength of materials.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter I Introduction
Chapter II High-Strength Nonferrous Alloys
I. Introduction
II. Low-Temperature Alloys
III. High-Temperature Strength
IV. Applications of Strengthening Methods in Commercial Alloys
V. Summary
References
Chapter III Composite Strengthening
I. Introduction
II. Fabrication
III. Principles of Fiber Reinforcement
IV. Properties of Artificial Composites
V. Properties of Eutectic Composites
VI. Summary of Design Principles
References
Chapter IV Creep Resistance
I. Introduction
II. What Is Engineering Creep?
III. Microstructure and Creep Resistance
IV. Dynamic Micro structural Changes and Creep Resistance
V. Environments and Creep Resistance
VI. Creep Crack Growth Resistance
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter V Stress Rupture Resistance
I. Introduction
II. General Background
III. Methods of Achieving Increased Stress Rupture Resistance with Cobalt-Base Alloys
IV. Examples of Cobalt Alloy Development for Stress Rupture Resistance
V. Methods of Achieving Increased Stress Rupture Resistance with Nickel-Base Superalloys
VI. Example of Nickel Alloy Development for Stress Rupture Resistance
VII. Controlled Solidification
VIII. Prealloyed Powder Processing
IX. Statistical Methods
X. Summary: Alloy Design for Increased Stress Rupture Resistance
References
Chapter VI Fatigue Resistance
I. Introduction
II. Cyclic Stress-Strain Response
III. High-Temperature Behavior
IV. Fatigue Life Considerations
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter VII Fracture Toughness
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective
III. Designing for Toughness
References
Chapter VIII Aqueous and Stress Corrosion Resistance
I. Introduction
II. Alloying for Aqueous Corrosion Resistance
III. Stress Corrosion Resistance
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter IX Resisting Hydrogen Embrittlement
I. Introduction
II. Alloy Design Parameters
III. Alloy Systems
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusions and Summary
References
Chapter X Oxidation and Hot Corrosion Resistance
I. Introduction
II. Growth Rates of Reaction Product Barriers
III. Thermodynamic Stability of Protective Barriers
IV. Development of Continuous Oxide Barriers
V. Oxide Adhesion
VI. Alloy Design Procedure
References
Chapter XI Mechanical Equations of State
I. Introduction
II. Plastic Equation of State
III. Metallurgical Effects
IV. Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150163