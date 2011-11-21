Allergy
4th Edition
Expert Consult Online and Print
Description
The new edition of Allergy, by Drs. Stephen Holgate, Martin Church, David Broide, and Fernando Martinez, uses an enhanced clinical focus to provide the clear, accessible guidance you need to treat allergy patients. A more consistent format throughout features new differential diagnosis and treatment algorithms, updated therapeutic drug information in each chapter, and additional coverage of pediatric allergies. With current discussions of asthma, allergens, pollutants, drug treatment, and more, as well as access to the full text and illustrations online at www.expertconsult.com, this comprehensive resource is ideal for any non-specialist who treats patients with allergies.
Key Features
- Prescribe appropriate therapies and effectively manage patients’ allergies using detailed treatment protocols.
- Identify allergic conditions quickly and easily with algorithms that provide at-a-glance assistance.
- Explore topics in greater detail using extensive references to key literature.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2012
- Published:
- 21st November 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057823
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702045707
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702050411
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723436584
About the Author
Stephen Holgate
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Immunopharmacology, Southampton General Hospital School of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Martin Church
David Broide
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine
Fernando Martinez
Affiliations and Expertise
Regents' Professor, Director, Arizona Respiratory Center, Director, BIO5 Institute, Swift-McNear Professor of Pediatrics, University of Arizona, Tucson AZ, USA