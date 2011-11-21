Allergy - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780723436584, 9780702057823

Allergy

4th Edition

Expert Consult Online and Print

Authors: Stephen Holgate Martin Church David Broide Fernando Martinez
eBook ISBN: 9780702057823
Hardcover ISBN: 9780723436584
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 21st November 2011
Page Count: 432
Description

The new edition of Allergy, by Drs. Stephen Holgate, Martin Church, David Broide, and Fernando Martinez, uses an enhanced clinical focus to provide the clear, accessible guidance you need to treat allergy patients. A more consistent format throughout features new differential diagnosis and treatment algorithms, updated therapeutic drug information in each chapter, and additional coverage of pediatric allergies. With current discussions of asthma, allergens, pollutants, drug treatment, and more, as well as access to the full text and illustrations online at www.expertconsult.com, this comprehensive resource is ideal for any non-specialist who treats patients with allergies.

Key Features

  • Prescribe appropriate therapies and effectively manage patients’ allergies using detailed treatment protocols.

  • Identify allergic conditions quickly and easily with algorithms that provide at-a-glance assistance.

  • Explore topics in greater detail using extensive references to key literature.

Details

About the Author

Stephen Holgate

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Immunopharmacology, Southampton General Hospital School of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Martin Church

David Broide

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine

Fernando Martinez

Affiliations and Expertise

Regents' Professor, Director, Arizona Respiratory Center, Director, BIO5 Institute, Swift-McNear Professor of Pediatrics, University of Arizona, Tucson AZ, USA

