Allergy Primer for Primary Care, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323462648, 9780323462853

Allergy Primer for Primary Care, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 43-3

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Malone
eBook ISBN: 9780323462853
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462648
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th August 2016
Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Michael Malone, is devoted to Allergy Primer for Primary Care. Articles in this issue include: Indoor and Outdoor Allergies; Food Allergies; Insect Allergy; Drug Allergy; Allergic Dermatoses; Allergic Rhinitis; Respiratory Allergic Disorders; Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disorders; Mastocytosis; Allergy Testing; Allergy Immunotherapy; Anaphylaxis; and Complementary and Alternative Treatment for Allergic Conditions.

Details

About the Authors

Michael Malone Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Penn State College of Medicine

