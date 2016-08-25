Allergy Primer for Primary Care, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 43-3

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Michael Malone, is devoted to Allergy Primer for Primary Care. Articles in this issue include: Indoor and Outdoor Allergies; Food Allergies; Insect Allergy; Drug Allergy; Allergic Dermatoses; Allergic Rhinitis; Respiratory Allergic Disorders; Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disorders; Mastocytosis; Allergy Testing; Allergy Immunotherapy; Anaphylaxis; and Complementary and Alternative Treatment for Allergic Conditions.