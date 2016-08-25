Allergy Primer for Primary Care, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 43-3
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Malone
eBook ISBN: 9780323462853
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462648
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th August 2016
Description
This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Michael Malone, is devoted to Allergy Primer for Primary Care. Articles in this issue include: Indoor and Outdoor Allergies; Food Allergies; Insect Allergy; Drug Allergy; Allergic Dermatoses; Allergic Rhinitis; Respiratory Allergic Disorders; Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disorders; Mastocytosis; Allergy Testing; Allergy Immunotherapy; Anaphylaxis; and Complementary and Alternative Treatment for Allergic Conditions.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 25th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462853
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323462648
About the Authors
Michael Malone Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Penn State College of Medicine
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.