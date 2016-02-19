Allergy and Tissue Metabolism
1st Edition
Description
Allergy and Tissue Metabolism covers some of the more important features of the state of knowledge in the relevant areas of allergy and tissue metabolism.
This book is composed of nine chapters, and starts with a survey of the link between immune system and allergic diseases. The subsequent chapters deal with the evaluation of anaphylactic shock mechanisms using some animal models and the relationship between eosinophils and anaphylaxis. These topics are followed by discussions on the role of histamine, bradykinin, and serotonin in allergy. A chapter examines the slow reacting substance of anaphylaxis. The final chapters consider the therapeutic management of allergic diseases. This book is of value to allergists, allergologists, immunologists, and researchers and workers in the allied fields.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter I The Immunological Basis of Allergic Disease
Chapter II Anaphylactic Shock in Experimental Animals
Chapter III The Connective Tissue Mast Cells and Blood Eosinophils
Chapter IV Histamine
Chapter V The Slow Reacting Substance of Anaphylaxis
Chapter VI Bradykinin
Chapter VII Serotonin
Chapter VIII Anaphylaxis and intermediary Metabolism
Chapter IX The Therapeutic Control of Allergic Disease
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 119
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225388