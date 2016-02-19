Allergy and Tissue Metabolism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200354, 9781483225388

Allergy and Tissue Metabolism

1st Edition

Authors: W. G. Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483225388
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 119
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Allergy and Tissue Metabolism covers some of the more important features of the state of knowledge in the relevant areas of allergy and tissue metabolism.
This book is composed of nine chapters, and starts with a survey of the link between immune system and allergic diseases. The subsequent chapters deal with the evaluation of anaphylactic shock mechanisms using some animal models and the relationship between eosinophils and anaphylaxis. These topics are followed by discussions on the role of histamine, bradykinin, and serotonin in allergy. A chapter examines the slow reacting substance of anaphylaxis. The final chapters consider the therapeutic management of allergic diseases. This book is of value to allergists, allergologists, immunologists, and researchers and workers in the allied fields.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Chapter I The Immunological Basis of Allergic Disease

Chapter II Anaphylactic Shock in Experimental Animals

Chapter III The Connective Tissue Mast Cells and Blood Eosinophils

Chapter IV Histamine

Chapter V The Slow Reacting Substance of Anaphylaxis

Chapter VI Bradykinin

Chapter VII Serotonin

Chapter VIII Anaphylaxis and intermediary Metabolism

Chapter IX The Therapeutic Control of Allergic Disease

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
119
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483225388

About the Author

W. G. Smith

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.