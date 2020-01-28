Allergy and Immunology for the Internist, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 104-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Anne Marie Ditto, is devoted to Allergy and Immunology for the Internist. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Approach to the patient with eosinophilia; Approach to the patient with venom allergy; Anaphylaxis; Drug allergy: A guide for the internist; Food allergy in adults: presentations, evaluation and treatment; Atopic dermatitis in adults: role of the allergist; Asthma in adults; Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EOE)/Eosinophil-associated Gastrointestinal Disorders (EGID) presentation in adults; Immunodeficiency: approach to the patient with frequent infections; Approach to the patient with hives; Allergic contact dermatitis in adults; Cough: when is it no longer an Upper Respiratory Infection?; Approach to the patient with allergic rhinitis: testing and treatments; and Mast cell activation syndrome. A CME program is also available for this title.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323697187