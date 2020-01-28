Allergy and Immunology for the Internist, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 104-1

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Anne Marie Ditto, is devoted to Allergy and Immunology for the Internist. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Approach to the patient with eosinophilia; Approach to the patient with venom allergy; Anaphylaxis; Drug allergy: A guide for the internist; Food allergy in adults: presentations, evaluation and treatment; Atopic dermatitis in adults: role of the allergist; Asthma in adults; Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EOE)/Eosinophil-associated Gastrointestinal Disorders (EGID) presentation in adults; Immunodeficiency: approach to the patient with frequent infections; Approach to the patient with hives; Allergic contact dermatitis in adults; Cough: when is it no longer an Upper Respiratory Infection?; Approach to the patient with allergic rhinitis: testing and treatments; and Mast cell activation syndrome. A CME program is also available for this title.