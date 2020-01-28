Allergy and Immunology for the Internist, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323697187

Allergy and Immunology for the Internist, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 104-1

1st Edition

Editors: Anne Marie Ditto
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323697187
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th January 2020
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Anne Marie Ditto, is devoted to Allergy and Immunology for the Internist. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Approach to the patient with eosinophilia; Approach to the patient with venom allergy; Anaphylaxis; Drug allergy: A guide for the internist; Food allergy in adults: presentations, evaluation and treatment; Atopic dermatitis in adults: role of the allergist; Asthma in adults; Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EOE)/Eosinophil-associated Gastrointestinal Disorders (EGID) presentation in adults; Immunodeficiency: approach to the patient with frequent infections; Approach to the patient with hives; Allergic contact dermatitis in adults; Cough: when is it no longer an Upper Respiratory Infection?; Approach to the patient with allergic rhinitis: testing and treatments; and Mast cell activation syndrome. A CME program is also available for this title.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th January 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323697187

About the Editors

Anne Marie Ditto Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Northwestern University

