Allergy and Asthma - ECAB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131221754

Allergy and Asthma - ECAB

1st Edition

Editors: S Kabra
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131221754
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th November 2009
Page Count: 116
Prevalence of allergic diseases has increased several folds in western world over the last two decades, and similar trend is being observed recently in India. There have been several postulations to explain increasing occurrence of allergic diseases. "Allergic march" refers to sequence of events that starts during fetal life as a result of sensitization to foods and may manifest as eczema, gastrointestinal symptoms, asthma, or hay fever, or combinations of any of these symptoms. A link between genetics and immunology is hypothesized that results in such allergic diseases.

Food Allergy in Children

Recurrent and Persistent Wheezing in Young Children

Acute Asthma: Advances in Management

Long-Term Management of Asthma

Immunotherapy in Children

S Kabra

Additional Professor, Pediatric Pulmonology Division, Department of Pediatrics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

