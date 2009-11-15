Allergy and Asthma - ECAB
1st Edition
Prevalence of allergic diseases has increased several folds in western world over the last two decades, and similar trend is being observed recently in India. There have been several postulations to explain increasing occurrence of allergic diseases. "Allergic march" refers to sequence of events that starts during fetal life as a result of sensitization to foods and may manifest as eczema, gastrointestinal symptoms, asthma, or hay fever, or combinations of any of these symptoms. A link between genetics and immunology is hypothesized that results in such allergic diseases.
Food Allergy in Children
Recurrent and Persistent Wheezing in Young Children
Acute Asthma: Advances in Management
Long-Term Management of Asthma
Immunotherapy in Children
- 116
- English
- © Elsevier India 2009
- 15th November 2009
- Elsevier India
- 9788131221754
S Kabra
Additional Professor, Pediatric Pulmonology Division, Department of Pediatrics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.