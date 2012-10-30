Allergies
1st Edition
General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series
Description
Allergies - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. The purpose of this chapter is to introduce you to the basics of allergy, what the practitioner should know in order to plan an effective integrative treatment strategy, and to provide an overview of some therapies that have been used successfully to treat different aspects of allergy. For the patient, an integrative approach usually means making lifestyle changes and being more attentive to what they allow inside their body and their home. For the practitioner, it means becoming more informed about allergy and treatment options in order to make better treatment decisions for each patient.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 30th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581967
About the Author
Kerryn Phelps
Affiliations and Expertise
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University