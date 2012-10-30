Allergies - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. The purpose of this chapter is to introduce you to the basics of allergy, what the practitioner should know in order to plan an effective integrative treatment strategy, and to provide an overview of some therapies that have been used successfully to treat different aspects of allergy. For the patient, an integrative approach usually means making lifestyle changes and being more attentive to what they allow inside their body and their home. For the practitioner, it means becoming more informed about allergy and treatment options in order to make better treatment decisions for each patient.