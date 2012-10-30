Allergies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729581967

Allergies

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Allergies - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. The purpose of this chapter is to introduce you to the basics of allergy, what the practitioner should know in order to plan an effective integrative treatment strategy, and to provide an overview of some therapies that have been used successfully to treat different aspects of allergy. For the patient, an integrative approach usually means making lifestyle changes and being more attentive to what they allow inside their body and their home. For the practitioner, it means becoming more informed about allergy and treatment options in order to make better treatment decisions for each patient.

About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

