Allergens and Respiratory Pollutants
1st Edition
The Role of Innate Immunity
Chapter 1: An introduction to allergic inflammation and the innate immune sensing of dangerous ambient pollutants by the dendritic cell
Chapter 2: Asthma: primary immunomodulatory pathways
Chapter 3: Environmental lung injury and pattern recognition receptors
Chapter 4: Asthma exacerbations: a paradigm of synergy between allergens, pollutants and viruses
Chapter 5: Bronchial hyperresponsiveness and lung inflammation induced by allergic immune response and oxidative stress: role of innate and adaptive immune responses
Chapter 6: Effects of air pollutants on allergic sensitization through the airway
Chapter 7: Particulate matter and oxidative stress: dangerous partners in inflammation, vascular dysfunction and innate immunity
Chapter 8: Diesel exhaust particles and the airway epithelial cell - dendritic cell interface in the control of immune homeostasis
Chapter 9: Role of macrophages in adverse pulmonary effects of particulate pollutants
Chapter 10: Particulate air pollution and vulnerability to respiratory infections in children
Chapter 11: The intersection of respiratory syncytial virus infection, innate immunity and allergic lung disease
Chapter 12: Interactions between allergens and dendritic cells: pattern recognition receptors and their function in the pathogenesis of allergic respiratory diseases
Allergens and respiratory pollutants is a collection of 12 authoritative papers that draws upon the collective expertise of world leaders in the fields of innate immunity, immunotoxicology and pulmonary biology. The book critically explores the biological and immunological mechanisms that contribute to immune dysfunction on exposure to allergens and the susceptibility to infectious disease on exposure to ambient pollutants. The clinical relevance of exposure to ambient airborne xenobiotics is critically discussed and collectively, this book provides an educational forum that links the health effects of environmental exposures, immune dysfunction and inflammatory airways disease.
- Discusses recent advances in our understanding of cell-mediated innate immune mechanisms that occur during allergic inflammation and provides important timely coverage of diseases of concern and how such diseases are influenced by a dysfunctional immune system
- Provides useful information on linking environmental 'danger signals' that provoke immune dysfunction and exacerbation of existing disease
- Draws upon the collective expertise of an international college of leaders in the field, but also provides chapters that provide essential reference material
Students of immunotoxicology, immunology and public health; Research students in toxicology, immunology and pulmonary medicine; Research scientists with focused research programs on the health effects of allergens, airborne pollutants as well as the impact of respirable xenobiotics in human health; Industry and government regulatory investigators; Environmental scientists, epidemiologists, toxicologists and immunologists
- 312
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- 18th July 2011
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9781908818065
- 9781907568541
- 9780081017166
Marc Williams Editor
Dr Marc A. Williams is a Biologist with the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Research Triangle Park, USA and a former Assistant Professor of Medicine and Environmental Medicine at The University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, USA and Instructor of Medicine at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He has a long-standing interest and program of research in the field of immunotoxicology and innate immunity. Currently, he is studying the cell-mediated and molecular mechanisms involved in the dysfunction of the pulmonary immune system and the role played by respirable ambient pollutants including diesel exhaust particulate matter and ambient airborne particulate matter in that process. Dr Williams has a distinguished career in basic and translational scientific research. He serves on numerous national leadership committees including those of The American Thoracic Society (ATS) and The American Academy of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology (AAAAI) and is a fellow of AAAAI. Dr Williams also serves as Associate Editor of Stem Cells and Development and of The Journal of Innate Immunity and serves on the editorial boards of several others including Biomarker Insights, Journal of Receptor, Ligand and Channel Research and ScientificWorldJournal (Immunol & Inflammation Domain). Dr Williams is listed in Marquis Who's Who in America and Cambridge Who's Who of Professionals. He has also been recognized through membership of The Faculty of 1000 (Immunology - Section on Innate Immunity) and is the author of more than 60 original research papers, invited reviews and editorials.
United States Environmental Protection Agency, USA