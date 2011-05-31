Allergen Immunotherapy, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711482

Allergen Immunotherapy, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 31-2

1st Edition

Authors: Linda Cox
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711482
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st May 2011
Page Count: 312
Description

One hundred years have elapsed since specific allergen immunotherapy (SIT) was first employed and found to be effective in the treatment of allergic respiratory diseases. This cutting-edge issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics offers a comprehensive review of this disease modifying treatment, exploring its history, status, and potential future. Topics covered include the mechanisms of subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy; the mechanisms of sublingual immunotherapy; optimizing efficacy of subcutaneous immunotherapy; preparation of allergen immunotherapy extraxcts; risk factors and subcutaneous immunotherapy safety; accelerated schedules and reducing risk with premedication (antihistamines, omalizumab, leucotriene antagonist); safety and efficacy of sublingual immunotherapy for allergic respiratory disease and other indications; monitoring clinical outcomes of specific immunotherapy; monitoring immunotherapy response with immunological parameters; socioeconomics and comparative effectiveness of immunotherapy; oral desensitization for food hypersensitivity; peptide and recombinant immunotherapy; intralymphatic and epicutaneous allergen-specific immunotherapy; peptide and recombinant immunotherapy; adjuvants and vector systems for allergy faccines; and future forms of immunotherapy.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455711482

About the Authors

Linda Cox Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Allergy and Asthma Center, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at University of Miami School of Medicine and Nova Southeastern University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Miami, Florida

