Allelopathy
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to the First Edition
1. Introduction
I. Origin and Meaning of Allelopathy
II. Suggested Terminology for Chemical Interactions between Plants of Different Levels of Complexity
III. Early History of Allelopathy
IV. Phyla of Plants Demonstrated to Have Allelopathic Species
2. Manipulated Ecosystems: Roles of Allelopathy in Agriculture
I. Effects of Weed Interference on Crop Yields
II. Allelopathic Effects of Crop Plants on Other Crop Plants
III. Allelopathic Effects of Crop Plants on Weeds
3. Manipulated Ecosystems: Roles of Allelopathy in Forestry and Horticulture
I. Forestry
II. Horticulture
4. Roles of Allelopathy in Plant Pathology
I. Allelopathy in Development and Morphogenesis of Pathogens
II. Allelopathy in Antagonism of Pathogens by Nonhost Organisms
III. Allelochemics and the Promotion of Infections by Pathogens
IV. Allelopathy in Development of Disease Symptoms
V. Allelopathy in Host Plant Resistance to Disease
5. Natural Ecosystems: Allelopathy and Patterning of Vegetation
I. Concepts of Patterning
II. Allelopathic Effects of Herbaceous Species on Patterning
III. Allelopathic Effects of Woody Species on Patterning
IV. Patterning due to Allelopathic Effects of Microorganisms
6. Natural Ecosystems: Ecological Effects of Algal Allelopathy
I. Effects on Algal Succession
II. Allelopathic Effects of Algae Not Related Directly to Algal Succession
7. Natural Ecosystems: Allelopathy and Old-Field or Urban Succession
I. Old-Field Succession in Oklahoma
II. Old-Field Succession in Areas Other Than Oklahoma
III. Allelopathy in Urban Plant Succession in Japan
8. Allelopathy and the Prevention of Seed Decay before Germination
I. Direct Production of Microbial Inhibitors by Seed Plants
II. Production of Microbial Inhibitors in Seed Coats by Soil Microorganisms
III. Conclusions
9. Allelopathy and the Nitrogen Cycle
I. The Nitrogen Cycle and Phases Known to Be Affected by Allelopathy
II. Allelopathic Effects on Nitrogen Fixers and Nitrogen Fixation
III. Inhibition of Nitrification
10. Chemical Nature of Allelopathic Agents
I. Types of Chemical Compounds Identified as Allelopathic Agents
II. Unidentified Inhibitors
11. Factors Affecting Amounts of Allelopathic Compounds Produced by Plants
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Radiation
III. Mineral Deficiencies
IV. Water Stress
V. Temperature
VI. Allelopathic Agents
VII. Age of Plant Organs
VIII. Genetics
IX. Pathogens and Predators
X. Conclusions
12. Evidence for Movement of Allelopathic Compounds from Plants and Absorption and Translocation by Other Plants
I. Movement from Plants
II. Uptake by Plants
III. Translocation
IV. Possible Plant-Plant Movement through Root Grafts, Fungal Bridges, or Haustoria of Parasitic Vascular Plants
V. Conclusions
13. Mechanisms of Action of Allelopathic Agents
I. Introduction
II. Effects on Division, Elongation, and Ultrastructure of the Cell
III. Effects on Hormone-Induced Growth
IV. Effects on Membrane Permeability
V. Effects on Mineral Uptake
VI. Effects on Easily Available Phosphorus and Potassium in Soils
VII. Effects on Stomatal Opening and Photosynthesis
VIII. Effects on Respiration
IX. Inhibition of Protein Synthesis and Changes in Lipid and Organic Acid Metabolism
X. Possible Inhibition of Porphyrin Synthesis
XI. Inhibition or Stimulation of Specific Enzymes
XII. Effects on Corking and Clogging of Xylem Elements, Stem Conductance of Water, and Internal Water Relations
XIII. Miscellaneous Mechanisms
14. Factors Determining Effectiveness of Allelopathic Agents after Egression from Producing Organisms
I. Chemical Union of Some Allelochemics with Organic Matter in Soil
II. Soil Texture and Accumulation of Allelochemics to Physiologically Active Concentrations
III. Duration of Allelopathic Activity
IV. Decomposition of Allelochemics
V. Synergistic Action of Allelochemics
VI. Enhancement of Allelopathic Activity by Other Stress Factors
Bibliography
Index
Description
A thorough revision and update of the first edition, this Second Edition is designed to create an awareness of the rapidly developing field of allelopathy. The author appraises existing knowledge in certain critical areas, such as roles of allelopathy in the prevention of seed decay and in the nitrogen cycle, the chemical nature of allelopathic compounds, factors affecting concentrations of allelochemics in plants, movement of allelochemics from plants and absorption and translocation by other plants, mechanisms of action of allelopathic agents, and factors determining effectiveness of allelopathic compounds after egression from producing organisms. Areas in which more basic and applied research is needed are emphasized. A discussion of terminology and early history of allelopathy is followed by a discussion of the important roles of allelopathy in forestry, agriculture, plant pathology, and natural ecosystems. A separate listing of the phyla of plants demonstrated to have allelopathic species is also included.
Allelopathy, Second Edition, is a comprehensive review of the literature on allelopathy, integrating information on allelopathy with important information on ecological and agronomic problems, citing more than 1000 references. Among those who will find this to be a valuable source of information are ecologists, horticulturists, botanists, plant pathologists, phytochemists, agricultural scientists, and plant breeders.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925394
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125870559
About the Authors
Elroy Rice Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Oklahoma, Norman, U.S.A.