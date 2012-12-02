Table of Contents



Preface

Preface to the First Edition

1. Introduction

I. Origin and Meaning of Allelopathy

II. Suggested Terminology for Chemical Interactions between Plants of Different Levels of Complexity

III. Early History of Allelopathy

IV. Phyla of Plants Demonstrated to Have Allelopathic Species

2. Manipulated Ecosystems: Roles of Allelopathy in Agriculture

I. Effects of Weed Interference on Crop Yields

II. Allelopathic Effects of Crop Plants on Other Crop Plants

III. Allelopathic Effects of Crop Plants on Weeds

3. Manipulated Ecosystems: Roles of Allelopathy in Forestry and Horticulture

I. Forestry

II. Horticulture

4. Roles of Allelopathy in Plant Pathology

I. Allelopathy in Development and Morphogenesis of Pathogens

II. Allelopathy in Antagonism of Pathogens by Nonhost Organisms

III. Allelochemics and the Promotion of Infections by Pathogens

IV. Allelopathy in Development of Disease Symptoms

V. Allelopathy in Host Plant Resistance to Disease

5. Natural Ecosystems: Allelopathy and Patterning of Vegetation

I. Concepts of Patterning

II. Allelopathic Effects of Herbaceous Species on Patterning

III. Allelopathic Effects of Woody Species on Patterning

IV. Patterning due to Allelopathic Effects of Microorganisms

6. Natural Ecosystems: Ecological Effects of Algal Allelopathy

I. Effects on Algal Succession

II. Allelopathic Effects of Algae Not Related Directly to Algal Succession

7. Natural Ecosystems: Allelopathy and Old-Field or Urban Succession

I. Old-Field Succession in Oklahoma

II. Old-Field Succession in Areas Other Than Oklahoma

III. Allelopathy in Urban Plant Succession in Japan

8. Allelopathy and the Prevention of Seed Decay before Germination

I. Direct Production of Microbial Inhibitors by Seed Plants

II. Production of Microbial Inhibitors in Seed Coats by Soil Microorganisms

III. Conclusions

9. Allelopathy and the Nitrogen Cycle

I. The Nitrogen Cycle and Phases Known to Be Affected by Allelopathy

II. Allelopathic Effects on Nitrogen Fixers and Nitrogen Fixation

III. Inhibition of Nitrification

10. Chemical Nature of Allelopathic Agents

I. Types of Chemical Compounds Identified as Allelopathic Agents

II. Unidentified Inhibitors

11. Factors Affecting Amounts of Allelopathic Compounds Produced by Plants

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Radiation

III. Mineral Deficiencies

IV. Water Stress

V. Temperature

VI. Allelopathic Agents

VII. Age of Plant Organs

VIII. Genetics

IX. Pathogens and Predators

X. Conclusions

12. Evidence for Movement of Allelopathic Compounds from Plants and Absorption and Translocation by Other Plants

I. Movement from Plants

II. Uptake by Plants

III. Translocation

IV. Possible Plant-Plant Movement through Root Grafts, Fungal Bridges, or Haustoria of Parasitic Vascular Plants

V. Conclusions

13. Mechanisms of Action of Allelopathic Agents

I. Introduction

II. Effects on Division, Elongation, and Ultrastructure of the Cell

III. Effects on Hormone-Induced Growth

IV. Effects on Membrane Permeability

V. Effects on Mineral Uptake

VI. Effects on Easily Available Phosphorus and Potassium in Soils

VII. Effects on Stomatal Opening and Photosynthesis

VIII. Effects on Respiration

IX. Inhibition of Protein Synthesis and Changes in Lipid and Organic Acid Metabolism

X. Possible Inhibition of Porphyrin Synthesis

XI. Inhibition or Stimulation of Specific Enzymes

XII. Effects on Corking and Clogging of Xylem Elements, Stem Conductance of Water, and Internal Water Relations

XIII. Miscellaneous Mechanisms

14. Factors Determining Effectiveness of Allelopathic Agents after Egression from Producing Organisms

I. Chemical Union of Some Allelochemics with Organic Matter in Soil

II. Soil Texture and Accumulation of Allelochemics to Physiologically Active Concentrations

III. Duration of Allelopathic Activity

IV. Decomposition of Allelochemics

V. Synergistic Action of Allelochemics

VI. Enhancement of Allelopathic Activity by Other Stress Factors

Bibliography

Index