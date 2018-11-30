All-in-One Nursing Care Planning Resource
Introducing a plan for success with the only nursing care planning reference book for all core clinical areas! Swearingen's All-In-One Nursing Care Planning Resource, 5th Edition, features over 100 care plans including medical-surgical, maternity/OB, pediatrics, and psychiatric‒mental health to help you care for patients in any setting. This new edition is the first in the market to include a unique, interprofessional, "patient problem" focus that teaches students how to speak to patients in conversational terms rather than in nursing-specific language. New non–medical-surgical care plans and updated content throughout reflect the latest evidence-based treatment guidelines for national and international clinical practice. Plus, with its clear approach, easy-to-use format, and straightforward rationales, you can use this one book throughout their entire nursing curriculum!
- Bolded and highlighted Safety Icons corresponds to the safety competency of the Quality and Safety Education for Nurses (QSEN) initiative for easier recognition.
- Care plans for all four major clinical areas include medical-surgical, OB/maternity, pediatric, and psychiatric-mental health nursing care plans.
- A consistent format for each care plan enables you to perform faster searches, with headings for Overview/Pathophysiology, Health Care Setting, Assessment, Diagnostic Tests, Patient Problems, Desired Outcomes, Interventions with Rationales, and Patient-Family Teaching and Discharge Planning.
- Prioritized patient problems are listed in order of importance and physiologic patient needs.
- Detailed rationales for each nursing intervention help you apply concepts to specific patient situations in clinical practice.
- Full-color design makes the book more user friendly and includes color-coded tabs and improved cross-referencing and navigation aids for faster information retrieval.
PART I: MEDICAL-SURGICAL NURSING
Section 1: GENERAL CARE PLANS
1. Cancer Care
2. Older Adult Care
3. Pain
4. Palliative and End-of-Life Care
5. Perioperative Care
6. Prolonged Bedrest
7. Psychosocial Support For the Patient
8. Psychosocial Support for the Patient’s Family and Significant Others
9. Support for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, and Intersex Patients
Section 2: RESPIRATORY CARE PLANS
10. Acute Respiratory Failure
11. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
12. Pneumonia
13. Pneumothorax/Hemothorax
14. Pulmonary Embolus
15. Pulmonary Tuberculosis
Section 3: CARDIOVASCULAR CARE PLANS
16. Aneurysms
17. Atherosclerotic Arterial Occlusive Disease
18. Cardiac and Noncardiac Shock (Circulatory Failure)
19. Cardiac Surgery
20. Coronary Artery Disease
21. Dysrhythmias and Conduction Disturbances
22. Heart Failure
23. Hypertension
24. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
25. Venous Thrombosis/Thrombophlebitis
Section 4: RENAL-URINARY CARE PLANS
26. Acute Renal Failure
27. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy
28. Care of the Patient Undergoing Hemodialysis
29. Care of the Patient Undergoing Peritoneal Dialysis
30. Care of the Renal Transplant Recipient
31. Chronic Kidney Disease
32. Ureteral Calculi
33. Urinary Diversions
34. Urinary Tract Obstruction
Section 5: NEUROLOGIC CARE PLANS
35. General Care of Patients with Neurologic Disorders
36. Bacterial Meningitis
37. Guillain-Barré Syndrome
38. Intervertebral Disk Disease
39. Multiple Sclerosis
40. Parkinsonism
41. Seizures and Epilepsy
42. Spinal Cord Injury
43. Stroke
44. Traumatic Brain Injury
Section 6: ENDOCRINE CARE PLANS
45. Diabetes Insipidus
46. Diabetes Mellitus
47. Diabetic Ketoacidosis
48. Hyperglycemic Hyperosmolar Syndrome
49. Hyperthyroidism
50. Hypothyroidism
51. Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone
Section 7: GASTROINTESTINAL CARE PLANS
52. Abdominal Trauma
53. Appendicitis
54. Cholelithiasis, Cholecystitis, and Cholangitis
55. Cirrhosis
56. Crohn’s Disease
57. Fecal Diversions: Colostomy, Ileostomy, and Ileal Pouch Anal Anastomoses
58. Hepatitis
59. Pancreatitis
60. Peptic Ulcer Disease
61. Peritonitis
62. Ulcerative Colitis
Section 8: HEMATOLOGIC CARE PLANS
63. Anemias of Chronic Disease
64. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
65. Polycythemia
66. Thrombocytopenia
Section 9: MUSCULOSKELETAL CARE PLANS
67. Amputation
68. Fractures
69. Joint Replacement Surgery
70. Osteoarthritis
71. Osteoporosis
72. Rheumatoid Arthritis
Section 10: SPECIAL NEEDS CARE PLANS
73. Caring for Individuals with Human Immunodeficiency Virus
74. Managing Wound Care
75. Providing Nutritional Support
PART II: PEDIATRIC NURSING CARE PLANS
76. Asthma
77. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
78. Bronchiolitis
79. Burns
80. Child Abuse and Neglect
81. Cystic Fibrosis
82. Diabetes Mellitus in Children
83. Fractures in Children
84. Gastroenteritis
85. Otitis Media
86. Poisoning
87. Sickle Cell Pain Crisis
PART III: Section 1: MATERNITY NURSING CARE PLANS
88. Bleeding in Pregnancy
89. Diabetes in Pregnancy
90. Hyperemesis Gravidarum
91. Normal Labor
92. Postpartum Wound Infection
93. Preeclampsia
94. Preterm Labor
95. Preterm Premature Rupture of Membranes
PART IV: PSYCHIATRIC NURSING CARE PLANS
96. Anxiety Disorders
97. Bipolar Disorder (Manic Component)
98. Dementia—Alzheimer’s Type
99. Major Depression
100. Schizophrenia
101. Substance-Related and Addictive Disorders
BIBLIOGRAPHY
General Index
Pamela Swearingen
