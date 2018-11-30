All-in-One Nursing Care Planning Resource

PART I: MEDICAL-SURGICAL NURSING

Section 1: GENERAL CARE PLANS

1. Cancer Care

2. Older Adult Care

3. Pain

4. Palliative and End-of-Life Care

5. Perioperative Care

6. Prolonged Bedrest

7. Psychosocial Support For the Patient

8. Psychosocial Support for the Patient’s Family and Significant Others

9. Support for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, and Intersex Patients

Section 2: RESPIRATORY CARE PLANS

10. Acute Respiratory Failure

11. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

12. Pneumonia

13. Pneumothorax/Hemothorax

14. Pulmonary Embolus

15. Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Section 3: CARDIOVASCULAR CARE PLANS

16. Aneurysms

17. Atherosclerotic Arterial Occlusive Disease

18. Cardiac and Noncardiac Shock (Circulatory Failure)

19. Cardiac Surgery

20. Coronary Artery Disease

21. Dysrhythmias and Conduction Disturbances

22. Heart Failure

23. Hypertension

24. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

25. Venous Thrombosis/Thrombophlebitis

Section 4: RENAL-URINARY CARE PLANS

26. Acute Renal Failure

27. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy

28. Care of the Patient Undergoing Hemodialysis

29. Care of the Patient Undergoing Peritoneal Dialysis

30. Care of the Renal Transplant Recipient

31. Chronic Kidney Disease

32. Ureteral Calculi

33. Urinary Diversions

34. Urinary Tract Obstruction

Section 5: NEUROLOGIC CARE PLANS

35. General Care of Patients with Neurologic Disorders

36. Bacterial Meningitis

37. Guillain-Barré Syndrome

38. Intervertebral Disk Disease

39. Multiple Sclerosis

40. Parkinsonism

41. Seizures and Epilepsy

42. Spinal Cord Injury

43. Stroke

44. Traumatic Brain Injury

Section 6: ENDOCRINE CARE PLANS

45. Diabetes Insipidus

46. Diabetes Mellitus

47. Diabetic Ketoacidosis

48. Hyperglycemic Hyperosmolar Syndrome

49. Hyperthyroidism

50. Hypothyroidism

51. Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone

Section 7: GASTROINTESTINAL CARE PLANS

52. Abdominal Trauma

53. Appendicitis

54. Cholelithiasis, Cholecystitis, and Cholangitis

55. Cirrhosis

56. Crohn’s Disease

57. Fecal Diversions: Colostomy, Ileostomy, and Ileal Pouch Anal Anastomoses

58. Hepatitis

59. Pancreatitis

60. Peptic Ulcer Disease

61. Peritonitis

62. Ulcerative Colitis

Section 8: HEMATOLOGIC CARE PLANS

63. Anemias of Chronic Disease

64. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

65. Polycythemia

66. Thrombocytopenia

Section 9: MUSCULOSKELETAL CARE PLANS

67. Amputation

68. Fractures

69. Joint Replacement Surgery

70. Osteoarthritis

71. Osteoporosis

72. Rheumatoid Arthritis

Section 10: SPECIAL NEEDS CARE PLANS

73. Caring for Individuals with Human Immunodeficiency Virus

74. Managing Wound Care

75. Providing Nutritional Support

PART II: PEDIATRIC NURSING CARE PLANS

76. Asthma

77. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

78. Bronchiolitis

79. Burns

80. Child Abuse and Neglect

81. Cystic Fibrosis

82. Diabetes Mellitus in Children

83. Fractures in Children

84. Gastroenteritis

85. Otitis Media

86. Poisoning

87. Sickle Cell Pain Crisis

PART III: Section 1: MATERNITY NURSING CARE PLANS

88. Bleeding in Pregnancy

89. Diabetes in Pregnancy

90. Hyperemesis Gravidarum

91. Normal Labor

92. Postpartum Wound Infection

93. Preeclampsia

94. Preterm Labor

95. Preterm Premature Rupture of Membranes

PART IV: PSYCHIATRIC NURSING CARE PLANS

96. Anxiety Disorders

97. Bipolar Disorder (Manic Component)

98. Dementia—Alzheimer’s Type

99. Major Depression

100. Schizophrenia

101. Substance-Related and Addictive Disorders

BIBLIOGRAPHY

General Index