Alkyl Polyglucosides
1st Edition
From Natural-origin Surfactants to Prospective Delivery Systems
Table of Contents
- List of figures and tables
- About the authors
- Chapter 1: Alkyl Polyglucosides: An emerging class of sugar surfactants
- Abstract:
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Environmental evaluation of APGs
- Chapter 2: Behind the Alkyl Polyglucoside-based structures: Lamellar liquid crystalline and lamellar gel phases in different emulsion systems
- Abstract:
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Alkyl Polyglucosides
- 2.3 Physicochemical properties of APGs
- 2.4 General considerations on APGs’ safety profile
- 2.5 Lamellar mesophase stabilized emulsion systems
- Chapter 3: Towards Alkyl Polyglucoside-stabilized formulations: Influence of some common excipients
- Abstract:
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Addition of other stabilizers (co-surfactants, co-stabilizers)
- 3.3 Components of the oil phase
- 3.4 Co-solvents and potential penetration enhancers
- 3.5 Concluding remarks
- Chapter 4: Emulsion systems: From stability concerns to sensory properties
- Abstract:
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Rheology
- 4.3 Textural analysis
- 4.4 Sensory evaluation
- 4.5 Case study I: Change of one component in the oil phase of a water in oil emulsion
- 4.6 Case study II: Change of the oil phase in simple ternary oil in water emulsion systems
- 4.7 Case study III: Change of the active substance in the oil in water emulsion systems
- 4.8 Concluding remarks
- Chapter 5: Alkyl Polyglucoside-based delivery systems: In vitro/in vivo skin absorption assessment
- Abstract:
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 In vitro enhancer and diffusion cells
- 5.3 In vivo tape stripping technique
- 5.4 In vivo skin blanching assay
- 5.5 Concluding remarks
- Chapter 6: Objective skin performance evaluation: How mild are APGs to the skin?
- Abstract:
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 The skin performances of APGs: safety and efficacy considerations
- 6.3 How to assess efficacy and skin irritation potential of APG-based emulsions: methods
- 6.4 Concluding remarks
- Chapter 7: International patent protection of Alkyl Polyglucosides
- Abstract:
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 An overview of the patent protection mechanisms at international and regional levels
- 7.3 Recent case law relating to the patent protection of Alkyl Polyglucosides
- 7.4 Concluding remarks
- Index
Description
The on-going ‘green’ trend in the personal care industry coupled with global environmental concerns, place natural-origin, biodegradable and skin-friendly surfactants such as alkyl polyglucosides (APGs) in high demand. After successful use in cosmetics, sufficient data has been obtained to welcome some sugar emulsifiers into the field of drug dosage. Alkyl Polyglucosides presents a comprehensive compendium which guides a researcher from the APG-related preformulation stages to formulation processing, including the investigation of various APG-stabilized systems skin performance. This book introduces various APG representatives, their benefits in relation to certain conventional surfactants, physicochemical and interfacial properties, possible interaction with commonly used ingredients and diverse characterization techniques indispensable for the assessment of colloidal systems. The first chapter introduces alkyl polyglucosides, followed by chapters on their properties, behaviour, an overview of the patent protection mechanisms and guidelines for submitting patent applications. Finally, a conclusion surveys international patent applications involving APGs.
Key Features
- Introduces the field of alkyl polyglucoside emulsifiers, listing all the contemporary and newly synthesized APG emulsifiers
- Provides detailed information on various aspects of APG-based structures
- Reveals potential of APG-stabilized vehicles as prospective delivery systems using several model drugs and cosmetic actives
- Includes an up-to-date review of research conducted in the field of APGs, facilitating future preformulation and formulation studies for researchers
- Offers a concise and practical compendium of characterization techniques
Readership
Readers generally interested in the field of topical preparations/products: pharmacists, chemists and other professions working in pharmaceutical industry, either in research and development divisions, or manufacture of topical dosage forms; cosmetic chemists and other professions working in cosmetic/personal care industry; PhD students interested in preformulation, formulation and characterization of a range of colloidal systems for dermal delivery of active pharmaceutical/cosmetic ingredients
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 9th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781908818775
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781907568657
About the Editors
Ivana Pantelic Editor
Ivana Pantelic is currently a Teaching and Research Assistant at the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology and Cosmetology at the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Belgrade in Serbia. She is an active researcher on various colloidal systems as prospective carriers of active pharmaceutical and cosmetic ingredients, especially regarding in vitro/in vivo characterization techniques for skin performance assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmaceutical Technology and Cosmetology, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Belgrade, Serbia