Alkaline Earth Metal Halates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080292120, 9781483286075

Alkaline Earth Metal Halates, Volume 14

1st Edition

Editors: H. Miyamoto M. Salomon H. L. Clever
eBook ISBN: 9781483286075
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st October 1983
Table of Contents

Foreword. Preface. Introduction: The solubility of solids in liquids. Magnesium chlorate. Magnesium bromate. Magnesium iodate. Calcium chlorate. Calcium iodate. Strontium chlorate. Strontium bromate. Strontium iodate. Barium chlorate. Barium bromate. Barium iodate. System index. Registry number index. Author index.

Description

Solubilities of the chlorates, bromates and iodates of the alkaline earth metals (magnesium, calcium, strontium and barium) in all liquid solvents are presented in tabular format and critically evaluated. This is the first of four volumes in the Series covering the inorganic halates, and provides essential data on these important industrial reagents.

Readership

For physical, analytical and inorganic chemists and chemical engineers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286075

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

H. Miyamoto Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Niigata University, Japan

M. Salomon Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

US Army, ERADCOM, Fort Monmouth, NJ, USA

H. L. Clever Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA

