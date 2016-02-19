Alkaline Earth Metal Halates, Volume 14
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword. Preface. Introduction: The solubility of solids in liquids. Magnesium chlorate. Magnesium bromate. Magnesium iodate. Calcium chlorate. Calcium iodate. Strontium chlorate. Strontium bromate. Strontium iodate. Barium chlorate. Barium bromate. Barium iodate. System index. Registry number index. Author index.
Description
Solubilities of the chlorates, bromates and iodates of the alkaline earth metals (magnesium, calcium, strontium and barium) in all liquid solvents are presented in tabular format and critically evaluated. This is the first of four volumes in the Series covering the inorganic halates, and provides essential data on these important industrial reagents.
Readership
For physical, analytical and inorganic chemists and chemical engineers.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st October 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286075
About the Editors
H. Miyamoto Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Niigata University, Japan
M. Salomon Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
US Army, ERADCOM, Fort Monmouth, NJ, USA
H. L. Clever Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA