Aliphatic Compounds
2nd Edition
Dihydric Alcohols, Their Oxidation Products and Derivatives
Editors: Malcolm Sainsbury
eBook ISBN: 9781483144559
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th September 1993
Page Count: 384
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1993
- Published:
- 14th September 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483144559
About the Editor
Malcolm Sainsbury
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.