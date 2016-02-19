Aliphatic Compounds - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444815170, 9781483144559

Aliphatic Compounds

2nd Edition

Dihydric Alcohols, Their Oxidation Products and Derivatives

Editors: Malcolm Sainsbury
eBook ISBN: 9781483144559
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th September 1993
Page Count: 384
Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483144559

Malcolm Sainsbury

