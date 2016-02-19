Aliphatic Compounds

Rodd's Chemistry of Carbon Compounds: A Modern Comprehensive Treatise, Second Edition, Volume I, Part B: Monohydric Alcohols: Their Ethers and Esters, Sulfur Analogues, Nitrogen Derivatives, Organometallic Compounds focuses on the reactions, characteristics, transformations, and methodologies involved in halogeno- and nitroalkanols, singly-linked, mono-substituted, aliphatic hydrocarbons, and sulfur analogues of alcohols and their derivatives. The selection first offers information on the ethers and esters of monohydric alcohols and sulfur analogues of alcohols and their derivatives. Topics include alkyl peroxides, esters of mineral or organic acids, sulfides or thio-esters, alkyl polysulfides, alkylthiosulfuric acids, dialkyl sulfoxides or alkylsulphinylalkanes, and sulfones. The book also considers nitrogen derivatives of aliphatic hydrocarbons, as well as amines and quaternary ammonium compounds, nitro-and nitroso-compounds, and N-substituted derivatives of the alkylamines. The publication takes a look at aliphatic organometallic and organometalloidal compounds. Discussions focus on beryllium, magnesium, calcium, strontium, and barium, lithium, sodium, potassium, and rubidium, and boron, aluminum, gallium, indium, and thallium. The text is a valuable reference for readers interested in carbon compounds.

Table of Contents



Chapter 4. Monohydric Alcohols, their Ethers and Esters

Introduction

1. Monohydric Alcohols

a. Saturated Alcohols, Paraffin Alcohols or Alkanols, CnH2n+1OH

b. Derivatives of Saturated Alcohols

c. Unsaturated Alcohols

2. Ethers

a. Saturated Ethers; Dialkyl Ethers, (CnH2n+1)2O

b. Substituted Dialkyl Ethers

c. Unsaturated Ethers

3. Alkyl Peroxides

a. Alkyl Hydroperoxides, RO·OH

b. Dialkyl Peroxides, RO·OR'

4. Esters of Mineral or Inorganic Acids

a. Esters of Boric Acid, Trialkyl Orthoborates

b. Esters of Silicic Acid, Tetra-Alkoxysilanes

c. Esters of Nitrous Acid, Alkyl Nitrites

d. Esters of Nitric Acid

e. Esters of Phosphorous Acid, Alkyl Phosphites and Related Compounds

f. Esters of Phosphoric Acid, Alkyl Phosphates and Related Compounds

g. Esters of Sulphurous Acid and Related Compounds

h. Esters of Sulphuric Acid and Related Compounds

i. Esters of Hypochlorous and Perchloric Acids

Chapter 5. Sulphur Analogues of the Alcohols and their Derivatives

Introduction

1. Thiols, Mercaptans, or Alkyl Hydrosulphides

2. Sulphides or Thio-Ethers

a. Dialkyl Sulphides, Alkylthioalkanes

b. Olefinic Sulphides, Dialkenyl Sulphides or Thioethers, Alkenylthioalkenes

c. Acetylenic Sulphides, Ethynyl Thioethers or Alkylthioalkynes

3. Derivatives of Alkanesulphenic Acids

4. Dialkyl Disulphides or Alkyldithioalkanes

5. Alkyl Polysulphides

6. Alkylthiosulphuric Acids

7. Sulphonium Compounds

8. Dialkyl Sulphoxides or Alkylsulphinylalkanes

9. Alkanesulphinic Acids

10. Sulphones

11. Alkanesulphonic Acids and Derivatives

12. Alkanethiosulphonic Acids

Chapter 6. Nitrogen Derivatives of the Aliphatic Hydrocarbons

1. Nitro- and Nitroso-Compounds

a. Nitroalkanes and Related Compounds

b. Nitro-Olefins or Nitroalkenes

c. Dinitroalkanes or Dinitroparaffins

d. Polynitroalkanes

e. Nitrosoalkanes and Derivatives

f. Nitronitrosoalkanes, Pseudomtroles and Nitrolic Acids

2. Amines and Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

a. Alkylamines

b. Halogen-Substituted Alkylamines

c. Nitroalkylamines

d. Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

e. Unsaturated Amines and Ammonium Compounds

3. N-Substituted Derivatives of the Alkylamines

a. N-Halogenoalkylamines

b. N-Oxygen Derivatives of the Alkylamines

c. N-Sulphur Derivatives of the Alkylamines

d. Boron, Silicon, Phosphorus, Arsenic, and Antimony Derivatives of Alkylamines

e. Derivatives of Alkylamines with a Nitrogen-Nitrogen Linkage

Chapter 7. Aliphatic Organometallic and Organometalloidal Compounds

1. Introduction

2. Group IA: Lithium, Sodium, Potassium, Rubidium, Cesium

a. Lithium

b. Other Metals of Group IA

3. Group IIA: Beryllium, Magnesium, Calcium, Strontium, Barium; Group IIB: Zinc, Cadmium, Mercury

a. Beryllium

b. Magnesium

c. Calcium, Strontium and Barium

d. Zinc

e. Cadmium

f. Mercury

4. Group IIIB: Boron, Aluminum, Gallium, Indium, Thallium

a. Boron

b. Aluminum

c. Gallium

d. Indium

e. Thallium

5. Group IVB: Silicon, Germanium, Tin, Lead

a. Silicon

b. Germanium, Tin, Lead

6. Group VB: Phosphorus, Arsenic, Antimony, Bismuth

a. Phosphorus

b. Arsenic

c. Antimony

d. Bismuth

7. Group VIB: Selenium, Tellurium, Polonium

a. Selenium

b. Tellurium

c. Polonium

8. Transition Metals

a. Compounds with Metal Bonded to One Carbon Atom in an Aliphatic Compound or Radical

b. Compounds with Metal Bonded to Two Carbon Atoms in an Aliphatic Compound or Radical

c. Compounds with Metal Bonded to Three Carbon Atoms in an Aliphatic Compound or Radical

d. Compounds with Metal Bonded to Four Carbon Atoms in an Aliphatic Compound or Radical

Bibliography

Index

