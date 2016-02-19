Aliphatic Compounds: Penta- and Higher Polyhydric Alcohols; Their Oxidation Products and Derivatives; Saccharides

Rodd’s Chemistry of Carbon Compounds Volume 1F: Aliphatic Compounds Penta- and Higher Polyhydric Alcohols focuses on acyclic compounds derivatives, monosaccharide, and related components. It discusses oligosaccharides and polysaccharides and related compounds. Some of the topics covered in the book are the nomenclature, stereochemistry, and structural representation of alcohols; preparations, chromatographic separation, and synthesis of alditols; conformational analysis of monosaccharide; functional derivatives of monosaccharide; and natural sources and properties of glycosides. The reactions and derivatives of alditols are also covered. Isotopically labeled carbohydrates; trisaccharides; and glycoproteins of animal origin and complex polysaccharides are discussed. The molecular structure of nitrogen-containing trisaccharides and tetrasaccharides is also presented. The book can provide useful information to chemists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



Preface

Official Publications

Scientific Journals and Periodicals

List of Common Abbreviations and Symbols Used

Chapter 22. Penta-, Hexa- and Higher Polyhydric Alcohols

1. General Introduction

a. Nomenclature, Stereochemistry and Structural Representation

b. Preparation and Synthesis of Alditols

c. Chromatographic Separation of Alditols

2. Individual Alditols

a. Pentitols

b. Hexitols

c. Heptitols and Higher Alditols

3. Reactions and Derivatives of the Alditols

a. Oxidation

b. Cyclic Acetal and Ketal Formation

c. Esterification

d. Etherification

4. Monoanhydroalditols

5. Dianhydroalditols

6. Deoxyalditols

7. Aminodeoxyalditols

8. Deoxynitroalditols

9. Sulphur-Containing Derivatives of the Alditols

Chapter 23. The Monosaccharides: Pentoses, Hexoses, Heptoses and Higher Sugars

1. Monosaccharides

a. Nomenclature, Structure and Stereochemistry

b. Conformational Analysis of the Monosaccharides

c. Identification and Structural Determination of Monosaccharides by Physical Methods

d. Separation, Identification and Estimation of Monosaccharides by Chromatography and Related Techniques

e. Synthesis of Monosaccharides

f. Natural Sources, Properties of Individual Monosaccharides and Their Derivatives

g. Isomerisation and Degradation of Monosaccharides in Basic Media: Saccharinic Acid Formation

h. The Action of Acids on Monosaccharides

i. Oxidation of Monosaccharides

2. Functional Derivatives of Monosaccharides

a. Glycosides

b. Monosaccharide Ethers

c. Cyclic Acetals and Ketals

d. Anhydro Derivatives of Monosaccharides

e. Esters

f. Functional Nitrogenous Derivatives of Monosaccharides

3. Amino-Sugars

a. Synthesis and Methods of Preparation

b. General Properties and Reactions of Amino-Sugars

c. 2-Amino-2-Deoxyaldoses

d. 3-Amino-3-Deoxyaldoses

e. 4-Amino-4-Deoxyaldoses

f. 5-Amino-5-Deoxyaldoses

g. 6-Amino-6-Deoxyaldoses

h. Diaminodideoxyaldoses

i. Aminoketoses

j. Nonulosaminic Acids 500

4. Deoxy-Sugars

a. Occurrence, Detection and General Reactions

b. Synthesis

c. Biosynthesis

d. Individual Deoxy-Sugars

5. Branched-Chain Monosaccharides

Nomenclature

Determination of Structure

Synthesis

a. Branched-Chain Derivatives of Tetroses

b. Branched-Chain Derivatives of Pentoses

c. Branched-Chain Derivatives of Pentuloses

d. Branched-Chain Derivatives of Hexoses

6. Thio-Sugars

a. Occurrence

b. General Properties and Reactions

c. Methods of Preparation

d. Individual Thio-Sugars

7. Unsaturated Monosaccharides

a. Glycals or 1,2-Dideoxy-1-Enoses

b. 2,3-Dideoxy-2-Enoses

c. 3-Deoxy- and 3,4-Dideoxy-3-Enoses

d. 4-Enoses (Non-Terminal)

e. 4- and 5-Enoses (Terminal)

8. Isotopically Labeled Carbohydrates

a. 14C-Labeled Carbohydrates

b. Tritium-Labeled Carbohydrates

c. Deuterated Carbohydrates

Chapter 24. Oligosaccharides, Polysaccharides and Related Compounds

1. Oligosaccharides

2. Disaccharides and Related Compounds

a. Hexosyltetroses, C10Hl8O9

b. Pentosylpentoses, C10H18O9, and Their Polymer Homologues

c. Deoxyhexosylpentose, C11H20O9

d. Hexosylpentoses, C11H20O10

e. Pentosylhexoses, C11H20O10

f. Hexosyldideoxyhexoses, C12H22O9

g. Deoxyhexosyldeoxyhexoses and Deoxyhexosyl Deoxyhexoside, C12H22O9

h. Hexosyldeoxyhexoses and Hexosyl Deoxyhexoside, C12H22O10

i. Deoxyhexosylhexoses, C12H22O10

j. Hexosylhexoses, C12H22O11. Reducing Disaccharides

k. Hexosylhexosides, C12H22O11. Non-Reducing Disaccharides

l. Dihexose Anhydrides, C12H22O11

m. Diketose Dianhydrides, C12H20O10

n. Glycosides of Polyhydric Alcohols

o. Nitrogen-Containing Disaccharides

p. Aldobiuronic Acids

3. Trisaccharides

a. Reducing Trisaccharides

b. Non-Reducing Trisaccharides

c. Nitrogen-Containing Trisaccharides

d. Acidic Trisaccharides

4. Tetrasaccharides

a. Reducing Tetrasaccharides

b. Non-Reducing Tetrasaccharides

c. Acidic Tetrasaccharides

5. Oligosaccharides from Human Milk

6. Polysaccharides

Isolation and Purification

Determination of Structure

a. Pentosans

b. Hexosans

c. Polyuronides

d. Complex Polysaccharides

7. Teichoic Acids and Related Compounds

a. Teichoic Acids

b. Other Polymeric Carbohydrate Phosphates

8. Glycoproteins

a. Glycoproteins of Animal Origin

b. Glycoproteins of Bacterial Origin

9. Glycolipids

Index