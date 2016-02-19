Aliphatic and Polyhalogenated Carcinogens
1st Edition
Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms
Chemical Induction of Cancer: Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms, Volume IIIB: Aliphatic and Polyhalogenated Carcinogens covers environmentally and occupationally significant carcinogens of industrial origins.
The book discusses the structure-activity relationships, metabolism, and environmental significance of the halogenated linear alkanes and alkenes and the halogenated cycloalkanes; and cycloalkene pesticides, biphenyls, and related aromatics. The text also describes the structure-activity relationships, metabolism, and environmental significance of the halogenated phenoxy acids, aromatic ethers, dibenzofurans, and dibenzo-p-dioxins; and ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol, dioxane, and related compounds. The structure-activity relationships, metabolism, and environmental significance of phenols and phenolic compounds; nitroalkanes and nitroalkenes; and acetamide, dimethylcarbamyl chloride, and related compounds thiocarbonyl compounds are also encompassed. The book further tackles the structure-activity relationships, metabolism, and environmental significance if fatty acids, detergents, and other surfactants with oncogenic potential. The text then looks into the effect of chemical reactivity, molecular geometry, and metabolism on carcinogenic activity.
Chemists, geneticists, and those involved in cancer research will find the book invaluable.
General Plan
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part III (Continued) Structure-Activity Relationships of Chemical Carcinogens. Effect of Reactivity, Molecular Geometry, and Metabolism on Carcinogenic Activity
5. Structure-Activity Relationships
5.2.Nonconjugated Organic Compounds
Updating Notes
Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.2.1
Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.2.2
Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.2.3
Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.2.4
Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.2.5
Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.2.7
Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.2.8
Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.2.9
Appendix I. Novel Types of Carcinogens
Carbazole
Anthanthrene
Benzene
Furylfuramide (Furfurylamide; AF-2)
Niridazole
4-Nitropyridine N-Oxide
Quinoline and Its Derivatives
Quinoxaline 1,4-Dioxide
Benzoyl Chloride and Other Acylating Agents
Acetone Oxime (Acetoxime)
Pronamide
ZAMI 1305
Hycanthone
1,3-Butadiene
Aniline and Azobenzene
4-Aminoazobenzene
References to Appendix I
Appendix II. Update to Vol. I: New Developments in Short-Term Tests for Carcinogenicity: Genetic Toxicology Testing
Introduction
Application of Genotoxicity Data to Human Health Effects
Development of Genetic Toxicology Bioassays
Application of Short-Term Bioassays to the Assessment of Human Cancer and Mutation Risk
Concluding Remarks
References to Appendix II
Appendix III. Update to Vol. I: New Perspectives in Cancer Research Data Search: Modern Computer-Based Information Systems
Introduction
Computer Databases Useful for Cancer Research
Automatic Selective Dissemination of Information
Special Cancer Databases
Other Databases of Interest for Cancer Research
Special Publications That Provide Useful Information to Cancer Researchers
Conclusion
References to Appendix III
Appendix IV. Update to Vol. IIA: Metabolic Activation by One-Electron and Two-Electron Oxidation in Aromatic Hydrocarbon Carcinogenesis
Introduction
Enzymology of One-Electron and Two-Electron Oxidation
Two-Electron Oxidation or Monooxygenation of Aromatic Hydrocarbons
One-Electron Oxidation of Aromatic Hydrocarbons: Radical Cations
Discussion
References to Appendix IV
Index
618
- 618
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
25th April 1985
- 25th April 1985
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483216010
- 9781483216010