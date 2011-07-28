ALI and ARDS: Challenges and Advances, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 27-3
Authors: Lena Napolitano Krishnan Raghavendran
Description
This issue of Critical Care Clinics will focus on Severe Acute Respiratory DIstress Syndrome and dealing with it in the ICU. Topics will include: Challenges and Successes in ARDS Research;Mechanical ventilation with Lung Protective Strategies: What works?; Gene therapy for ALI/ARDS;High Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation in ALI/ARDS;Prone positioning therapy in ARDS;Recovery and Long-term outcome in ARDS; and Experimental models and emergeing hypotheses for ALI and ARDS
