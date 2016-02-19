Algorithms and Complexity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444880710, 9780080933917

Algorithms and Complexity, Volume A

1st Edition

Authors: Author Unknown
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444880710
Paperback ISBN: 9781493305698
eBook ISBN: 9780080933917
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th September 1990
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
34.99
34.99
34.99
39.99
34.99
34.99
39.99
30300.00
22725.00
21210.00
22725.00
24240.00
22725.00
22725.00
24240.00
365.44
274.08
255.81
274.08
292.35
274.08
274.08
292.35
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
30300.00
22725.00
21210.00
22725.00
24240.00
22725.00
22725.00
24240.00
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
315.00
236.25
220.50
236.25
252.00
236.25
236.25
252.00
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Machine Models and Simulations (P. van Emde Boas). A Catalog of Complexity Classes (D.S. Johnson). Machine-Independent Complexity Theory (J.I. Seiferas). Kolmogorov Complexity and its Applications (M. Li, P.M.B. Vitányi). Algorithms for Finding Patterns in Strings (A.V. Aho). Data Structures (K. Mehlhorn, A. Tsakalidis). Computational Geometry (F.F. Yao). Algorithmic Motion Planning in Robotics (J.T. Schwartz, M. Sharir). Average-Case Analysis of Algorithms and Data Structures (J.S. Vitter, Ph. Flajolet). Graph Algorithms (J. van Leeuwen). Algebraic Complexity Theory (V. Strassen). Algorithms in Number Theory (A.K. Lenstra, H.W. Lenstra Jr.). Cryptography (R. Rivest). The Complexity of Finite Functions (R.B. Boppana, M. Sipser). Communication Networks (N. Pippenger). VLSI Theory (Th. Lengauer). Parallel Algorithms for Shared-Memory Machines (R.M. Karp, V. Ramachandran). General Purpose Parallel Architectures (L.G. Valiant). Subject Index.

Description

This first part presents chapters on models of computation, complexity theory, data structures, and efficient computation in many recognized sub-disciplines of Theoretical Computer Science.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444880710
Paperback ISBN:
9781493305698
eBook ISBN:
9780080933917

Reviews

@qu:...providing professionals and students with a comprehensive overview of the main results and developments in this evolving field. @source:L'Enseignement Mathematique @from:W. Kern @qu:...one of the most useful and needed publications in the field. @source:Optima

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Author Unknown Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.