Algorithms and Architectures, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Freeman, Orr, and Saad, Statistical Theories of Learning in Radial Basis Function Networks. Kim, Park, Oh, and Han, The Synthesis of Three-Layer Threshold Networks. Lehtokangas, Salmela, Saarinen, and Kaski, Weight Initialization Techniques. Meilijson, Ruppin, and Sipper, Fast Computation in Hamming and Hopfield Networks. Si and Michel, Multilevel Neurons. Watanabe and Fukumizu, Probabilistic Design. Tom and Tenorio, Short Time Memory Problems. Chung and Tsai, Reliability Issue and Quantization Effects in Optical and Electronic Network Implementations of Hebbian-Type Associative Memories. Monfroglio, Finite Constraint Satisfaction. Chu, Estimating the Dimensions of Manifolds Using Delaunay Diagrams. Ersoy, Parallel, Self-Organizing, Hierarchical Neural Network Systems. Subject Index.
Description
This volume is the first diverse and comprehensive treatment of algorithms and architectures for the realization of neural network systems. It presents techniques and diverse methods in numerous areas of this broad subject. The book covers major neural network systems structures for achieving effective systems, and illustrates them with examples.
This volume includes Radial Basis Function networks, the Expand-and-Truncate Learning algorithm for the synthesis of Three-Layer Threshold Networks, weight initialization, fast and efficient variants of Hamming and Hopfield neural networks, discrete time synchronous multilevel neural systems with reduced VLSI demands, probabilistic design techniques, time-based techniques, techniques for reducing physical realization requirements, and applications to finite constraint problems.
A unique and comprehensive reference for a broad array of algorithms and architectures, this book will be of use to practitioners, researchers, and students in industrial, manufacturing, electrical, and mechanical engineering, as well as in computer science and engineering.
Key Features
- Radial Basis Function networks
- The Expand-and-Truncate Learning algorithm for the synthesis of Three-Layer Threshold Networks
- Weight initialization
- Fast and efficient variants of Hamming and Hopfield neural networks
- Discrete time synchronous multilevel neural systems with reduced VLSI demands
- Probabilistic design techniques
- Time-based techniques
- Techniques for reducing physical realization requirements
- Applications to finite constraint problems
- Practical realization methods for Hebbian type associative memory systems
- Parallel self-organizing hierarchical neural network systems
- Dynamics of networks of biological neurons for utilization in computational neuroscience
Readership
Practitioners, research workers, academics, and students in mechanical, electrical, industrial, manufacturing, and production engineering, as well as computer science and engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 13th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080498980
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124438613
About the Series Editors
Cornelius Leondes Series Editor
Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
About the Authors
