Algorithms and Architectures for Real-Time Control 1992

Section headings and selected papers: Issues in Real-Time Control. Contemporary computers considered inappropriate for real-time control, W. A. Halang. Hard deadlines in real-time control systems, K. G. Shin & H. Kim. Parallel Algorithms. Parallel algorithms for control, G. W. Irwin. Multiprocessor Systems. Fault-Tolerant Systems. Neural Networks. A parallel algorithm for training neural network based nonlinear models, G. Lightbody & G. W. Irwin. Optimal edge selection by the modified genetic algorithm, C. H. Chung & K. S. Lee. Identification. Index rule scheduling policies applied to identification, C. Olivier & O. Dessoude. A curve-broken-line method for system identification, F. Kong & R. M. C. De Keyser. Real-Time Robot Control. A new dynamic neurocontrol architecture for robot manipulators, Y. J. Moon & S. Y. Oh. Real-time algorithm of the inverse dynamics of flexible arms, G. Wang & G. Lu. Real-Time Filtering Algorithms. Structured matrices and fast RLS adaptive filtering, A. H. Sayed & T. Kailath. On stochastic lyapunov function method in optimal linear filtering problem, H. S. Hoang & O. Talagrand. Fuzzy Control. A new decomposition method of relation matrices of multivariable fuzzy systems, G. J. Jeon et al. Identification of fuzzy control rules utilizing genetic algorithms and its application to mobile robot, H. S. Hwang et al. Adaptive and Self-Tuning Control. Synthesis of adaptive control systems for robots, V. F. Filaretov. A simplified robust predictive controller in the presence of exogenous bounded disturbances, G. H. Wu & X. Y. Gu. Control Algorithms. A study on the minimal time control problem of a quantized linear discrete system with rational coefficients, T. Munakata. Real-time expert intelligent control system, REICS, Y. N. Wang et al. Real-Time Control Applications. Real-time cell control for flexible manufacturing, A. Fahim & K. H. Choi. An object-oriented conception of a real-time control of FMS, J. Fogel & J. Sebestyenova. Author index. Keyword index.
This Workshop focuses on such issues as control algorithms which are suitable for real-time use, computer architectures which are suitable for real-time control algorithms, and applications for real-time control issues in the areas of parallel algorithms, multiprocessor systems, neural networks, fault-tolerance systems, real-time robot control identification, real-time filtering algorithms, control algorithms, fuzzy control, adaptive and self-tuning control, and real-time control applications.
For systems engineers and designers.
P.J. Fleming Editor
Department of Automatic Control and Systems Engineering, University of Sheffield, UK
W.H. Kwon Editor
School of Electrical Engineering, Seoul National University, Seoul, Korea