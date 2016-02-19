Algebraical and Topological Foundations of Geometry contains the proceedings of the Colloquium on Algebraic and Topological Foundations of Geometry, held in Utrecht, the Netherlands in August 1959. The papers review the algebraical and topological foundations of geometry and cover topics ranging from the geometric algebra of the Möbius plane to the theory of parallels with applications to closed geodesies. Groups of homeomorphisms and topological descriptive planes are also discussed.

Comprised of 26 chapters, this book introduces the reader to the theory of parallels with applications to closed geodesies; groups of homeomorphisms; complemented modular lattices; and topological descriptive planes. Subsequent chapters focus on collineation groups; exceptional algebras and exceptional groups; the connection between algebra and constructions with ruler and compasses; and the use of differential geometry and analytic group theory methods in foundations of geometry. Von Staudt projectivities of Moufang planes are also considered, and an axiomatic treatment of polar geometry is presented.

This monograph will be of interest to students of mathematics.