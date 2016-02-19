Algebraical and Topological Foundations of Geometry
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Colloquium Held in Utrecht, August 1959
Description
Algebraical and Topological Foundations of Geometry contains the proceedings of the Colloquium on Algebraic and Topological Foundations of Geometry, held in Utrecht, the Netherlands in August 1959. The papers review the algebraical and topological foundations of geometry and cover topics ranging from the geometric algebra of the Möbius plane to the theory of parallels with applications to closed geodesies. Groups of homeomorphisms and topological descriptive planes are also discussed.
Comprised of 26 chapters, this book introduces the reader to the theory of parallels with applications to closed geodesies; groups of homeomorphisms; complemented modular lattices; and topological descriptive planes. Subsequent chapters focus on collineation groups; exceptional algebras and exceptional groups; the connection between algebra and constructions with ruler and compasses; and the use of differential geometry and analytic group theory methods in foundations of geometry. Von Staudt projectivities of Moufang planes are also considered, and an axiomatic treatment of polar geometry is presented.
Table of Contents
Hjelmslevsche Geometrie
Zur Geometrischen Algebra der Möbiusebene
The Theory of Parallels with Applications to Closed Geodesics
Tactical Decompositions of λ-Spaces
Schwach Projektive Räume über Dreifachen Ternärkörpern
Bericht über die Theorie der Rosenfeldschen Elliptischen Ebenen
Symplektische und Metasymplektische Geometrien
On Groups of Homeomorphisms
Topological Descriptive Planes
Complemented Modular Lattices
Über die Topologische und Algebraische Struktur Topologischer Doppelloops und Einiger Topologischer Projektiver Ebenen
Some Results of Collineation Groups
Exceptional Algebras and Exceptional Groups
Anordnungsfragen in Ternären Ringen und Allgemeinen Projektiven und Affinen Ebenen
Construction Geometries and Construction Fields
Projektive Geometrie und Lineare Algebra über Verallgemeinerten Bewertungsringen
Verallgemeinerte Metrische Ebenen und Orthogonale Gruppen
Anneaux Ternaires et Corps Géneralisés Liés aux Géometries Νοη-Arguésiennes
Differential Geometry and Analytic Group Theory Methods in Foundations of Geometry
Einfache Lie-Gruppen und Nichteuklidische Geometrien
Topologische Projektive Ebenen
Von Staudt Projectivities of Moufang Planes
Verallgemeinerte Affine Räume und ihre Algebraische Darstellung
The Projective Octave Plane
Groupes Algébriques Semi-Simples et Géometries Associées
An Axiomatic Treatment of Polar Geometry
Perspectivities and the Little Projective Groups
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184647