Algebraic Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120463701, 9781483262475

Algebraic Techniques

1st Edition

Resolution of Equations in Algebraic Structures

Editors: Hassan Aït-Kaci Maurice Nivat
eBook ISBN: 9781483262475
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1989
Page Count: 474
Description

Resolution of Equations in Algebraic Structures: Volume 1, Algebraic Techniques is a collection of papers from the "Colloquium on Resolution of Equations in Algebraic Structures" held in Texas in May 1987. The papers discuss equations and algebraic structures relevant to symbolic computation and to the foundation of programming. One paper discusses the complete lattice of simulation congruences associated with the ground atomic theory of hierarchical specification, retrieving as the lattice's maximum element Milner's strong bisimulation for CCS. Another paper explains algebraic recognizability of subsets of free T-algebras, or equational theories, and covers discrete structures like those of words, terms, finite trees, and finite graphs. One paper proposes a general theory of unification using a category theoretic framework for various substitution systems including classical unification, E-unification, and order-sorted unification. Another paper shows the universality of algebraic equations in computer science. Fixpoint theorems in ordered algebraic structures can be applied in computer science. These theorems, or their variations, include semantics and proof theory, logic programming, as well as efficient strategies for answering recursive queries in deductive data bases. The collection is suitable for programmers, mathematicians, students, and instructors involved in computer science and computer technology.

Table of Contents


Contents of Volume 2: Rewriting Techniques

Contributors

Foreword

Α Preview of Volume 1: Algebraic Techniques

1 Bisimulation in Algebraic Specifications

2 Characteristic Sets and Gröbner Bases in Geometry Theorem Proving

3 On Recognizable Sets and Tree Automata

4 The Idea of a Diagram

5 Rigid E-Unification and Its Applications to Equational Matings

6 What Is Unification?

7 Some Fixpoint Techniques in Algebraic Structures and Applications to Computer Science

8 Canonical Representatives for Observational Equivalence Classes

9 Minimizing Expansions of Recursions

10 Tree Monoids and Recognizability of Sets of Finite Trees

11 Recursively Defined Types in Constructive Type Theory

12 Rule Transfomation Methods in the Implementation of Logic Based Languages

Index

Details

No. of pages:
474
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483262475

About the Editor

Hassan Aït-Kaci

Maurice Nivat

