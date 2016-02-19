Algebraic Number Fields, Volume 55
1st Edition
Series Editors: Gerald Janusz
eBook ISBN: 9780080873701
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 219
Details
- No. of pages:
- 219
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080873701
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Gerald Janusz Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.