Algebraic Methods of Mathematical Logic focuses on the algebraic methods of mathematical logic, including Boolean algebra, mathematical language, and arithmetization.

The book first offers information on the dialectic of the relation between mathematical and metamathematical aspects; metamathematico-mathematical parallelism and its natural limits; practical applications of methods of mathematical logic; and principal mathematical tools of mathematical logic. The text then elaborates on the language of mathematics and its symbolization and recursive construction of the relation of consequence. Discussions focus on recursive construction of the relation of consequence, fundamental descriptively-semantic rules, mathematical logic and mathematical language as a material system of signs, and the substance and purpose of symbolization of mathematical language.

The publication examines expressive possibilities of symbolization; intuitive and mathematical notions of an idealized axiomatic mathematical theory; and the algebraic theory of elementary predicate logic. Topics include the notion of Boolean algebra based on joins, meets, and complementation, logical frame of a language and mathematical theory, and arithmetization and algebraization.

The manuscript is a valuable reference for mathematicians and researchers interested in the algebraic methods of mathematical logic.