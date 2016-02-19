Algebraic and Classical Topology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080098722, 9781483184777

Algebraic and Classical Topology

1st Edition

The Mathematical Works of J. H. C. Whitehead

Editors: I. M. James
eBook ISBN: 9781483184777
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 364
Description

Algebraic and Classical Topology contains all the published mathematical work of J. H. C. Whitehead, written between 1952 and 1960.

This volume is composed of 21 chapters, which represent two groups of papers. The first group, written between 1952 and 1957, is principally concerned with fiber spaces and the Spanier-Whitehead S-theory. In the second group, written between 1957 and 1960, Whitehead returns to classical topology after a long interval, and participates in the renewed assault on the problems which fascinated him most.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians.

Table of Contents


﻿Editorial Preface

Publications of J. H. C. Whitehead

On Certain Theorems of G. W. Whitehead

Note on the Whitehead Product

Note on Fibre Spaces

The Homotopy Theory of Sphere Bundles Over Spheres (I)

The Homotopy Theory of Sphere Bundles Over Spheres (II)

On Fibre Spaces in which the Fibre is Contractible

Obstructions to Compression

A First Approximation to Homotopy Theory

The Theory of Carriers and S-Theory

Duality in Homotopy Theory

Duality in Topology

Duality Between CW-Lattices

Duality in Relative Homotopy Theory

Homology with Zero Coefficients

Note on the Condition n-colc

On Involutions of Spheres

On 2-Spheres in 3-Manifolds

On Finite Cocycles and the Sphere Theorem

A Proof and Extension of Dehn’s Lemma

The Immersion of an Open 3-Manifold in Euclidean 3-Space

Manifolds with Transverse Fields in Euclidean Space

Imbedding of Manifolds in Euclidean Space

Contents of Volumes I to IV

