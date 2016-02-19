Algebraic and Classical Topology contains all the published mathematical work of J. H. C. Whitehead, written between 1952 and 1960.

This volume is composed of 21 chapters, which represent two groups of papers. The first group, written between 1952 and 1957, is principally concerned with fiber spaces and the Spanier-Whitehead S-theory. In the second group, written between 1957 and 1960, Whitehead returns to classical topology after a long interval, and participates in the renewed assault on the problems which fascinated him most.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians.