Algebraic and Classical Topology
1st Edition
The Mathematical Works of J. H. C. Whitehead
Editors: I. M. James
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 364
Description
Algebraic and Classical Topology contains all the published mathematical work of J. H. C. Whitehead, written between 1952 and 1960.
This volume is composed of 21 chapters, which represent two groups of papers. The first group, written between 1952 and 1957, is principally concerned with fiber spaces and the Spanier-Whitehead S-theory. In the second group, written between 1957 and 1960, Whitehead returns to classical topology after a long interval, and participates in the renewed assault on the problems which fascinated him most.
This book will prove useful to mathematicians.
Table of Contents
Editorial Preface
Publications of J. H. C. Whitehead
On Certain Theorems of G. W. Whitehead
Note on the Whitehead Product
Note on Fibre Spaces
The Homotopy Theory of Sphere Bundles Over Spheres (I)
The Homotopy Theory of Sphere Bundles Over Spheres (II)
On Fibre Spaces in which the Fibre is Contractible
Obstructions to Compression
A First Approximation to Homotopy Theory
The Theory of Carriers and S-Theory
Duality in Homotopy Theory
Duality in Topology
Duality Between CW-Lattices
Duality in Relative Homotopy Theory
Homology with Zero Coefficients
Note on the Condition n-colc
On Involutions of Spheres
On 2-Spheres in 3-Manifolds
On Finite Cocycles and the Sphere Theorem
A Proof and Extension of Dehn’s Lemma
The Immersion of an Open 3-Manifold in Euclidean 3-Space
Manifolds with Transverse Fields in Euclidean Space
Imbedding of Manifolds in Euclidean Space
Contents of Volumes I to IV
About the Editor
I. M. James
