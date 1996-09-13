Algebraic and Analytic Methods in Representation Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126254402, 9780080526959

Algebraic and Analytic Methods in Representation Theory, Volume 17

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Bent Orsted
eBook ISBN: 9780080526959
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th September 1996
Page Count: 343
Table of Contents

H.A. Anderson: Modular Representations of Algebraic Groups and Relations to Quantum Groups. A. Joseph, Orbital Varieties, Goldie Rank Polynomials and Unitary Highest Weight Modules. T. Kobayashi, DiscontinuousGroups and Clifford-Klein Forms of Pseudo-Riemannian Homogeneous Manifolds. V.S. Varadarajan, The Method of Stationary Phase and Applications to Geometry and Analysis on Lie Groups. D.A. Vogan, Jr., The Orbit Method and Unitary Representations for Reductive Lie Groups.

Description

This book is a compilation of several works from well-recognized figures in the field of Representation Theory. The presentation of the topic is unique in offering several different points of view, which should makethe book very useful to students and experts alike.

Key Features

Presents several different points of view on key topics in representation theory, from internationally known experts in the field

Readership

Advanced students and researchers in several areas including: Lie Algebra, Geometric and Analytic techniques, Quantum Physics.

About the Serial Editors

Bent Orsted Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Odense

