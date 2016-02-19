Algebra for College Students, Revised and Expanded Edition is a complete and self-contained presentation of the fundamentals of algebra which has been designed for use by the student.

The book provides sufficient materials for use in many courses in college algebra. It contains chapters that are devoted to various mathematical concepts, such as the real number system, sets and set notation, matrices and their application in solving linear systems, and notation of functions. The theory of polynomial equations, formulas for factoring a sum and a difference of cubes, roots of polynomials, and the geometric definition of each conic are likewise included in the book.

College students will find the book very useful and invaluable.