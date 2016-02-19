Algebra and Trigonometry presents the essentials of algebra and trigonometry with some applications. The emphasis is on practical skills, problem solving, and computational techniques. Topics covered range from equations and inequalities to functions and graphs, polynomial and rational functions, and exponentials and logarithms. Trigonometric functions and complex numbers are also considered.

Comprised of 11 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the fundamentals of algebra, each topic explained, illustrated, and accompanied by an ample set of exercises. The proper use of algebraic notation and practical manipulative skills such as factoring, using exponents and radicals, and simplifying rational expressions is highlighted, along with the most common mistakes in algebra. The reader is then introduced to the solution of linear, quadratic, and other types of equations and systems of equations, as well as the solution of inequalities. Subsequent chapters deal with the most basic functions: polynomial, rational, exponential, logarithm, and trigonometric. Trigonometry and the inverse trigonometric functions and identities are also presented. The book concludes with a review of progressions, permutations, combinations, and the binomial theorem.

This monograph will be a useful resource for undergraduate students of mathematics and algebra.