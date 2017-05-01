Algal Green Chemistry
1st Edition
Recent Progress in Biotechnology
Description
Algal Green Chemistry: Recent Progress in Biotechnology presents emerging information on green algal technology for the production of diverse chemicals, metabolites, and other products of commercial value. This book describes and emphasizes the emerging information on green algal technology, with a special emphasis on the production of diverse chemicals, metabolites, and products from algae and cyanobacteria.
Topics featured in the book are exceedingly valuable for researchers and scientists in the field of algal green chemistry, with many not covered in current academic studies. It is a unique source of information for scientists, researchers, and biotechnologists who are looking for the development of new technologies in bioremediation, eco-friendly and alternative biofuels, biofertilizers, biogenic biocides, bioplastics, cosmeceuticals, sunscreens, antibiotics, anti-aging, and an array of other biotechnologically important chemicals for human life and their contiguous environment. This book is a great asset for students, researchers, and biotechnologists.
Key Features
- Discusses high-value chemicals from algae and their industrial applications
- Explores the potential of algae as a renewable source of bioenergy and biofuels
- Considers the potential of algae as feed and super-food
- Presents the role of triggers and cues to algal metabolic pathways
- Includes developments in the use of algae as bio-filters
Readership
Chemical and biochemical engineers, biotechnologists, agricultural chemists and environmental engineers associated with the development of algal biotechnology in academic, government, and industrial research. A textbook for graduate/postgraduate students, teachers, and researchers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Osmoprotectant and Sunscreen Molecules From Halophilic Algae and Cyanobacteria
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Osmoprotectants and Sunscreen Molecules (MAA)
- 3. Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter 2. UV Photoprotectants From Algae—Synthesis and Bio-Functionalities
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Photoprotectants From Algae
- 3. Occurrence of MAAs
- 4. Genetic and Environmental Regulation of MAAs Biosynthesis
- 5. Scytonemin
- 6. Bio-Functionalities of MAAs and Scytonemin
- 7. Conclusion and Future Perspectives
Chapter 3. Genome- and Proteome-Wide Analyses for Targeted Manipulation and Enhancement of Bioproducts in Cyanobacteria
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Spirulina Genomes
- 3. Transcriptional Regulation of Genes Involved in Production of Value-Added Compounds
- 4. Proteome Analysis
- 5. Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter 4. Nutraceuticals From Algae and Cyanobacteria
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nutraceuticals and Functional Food From Algae
- 3. Nutritionally Important Algae
- 4. Conclusion
Chapter 5. Natural Antioxidants From Algae: A Therapeutic Perspective
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Oxidative Stress
- 3. Why Algae?
- 4. Algal Antioxidants
- 5. Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
Chapter 6. Microalgae as a Source of Bioplastics
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Direct Use of Microalgae Biomass for Bioplastic Purposes
- 3. Genetic Engineering of Algal Strains for PHA Production
- 4. Future Outlook
Chapter 7. Microalgae-Based Carotenoids Production
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Carotenoid Synthesis Pathways
- 3. Factors That Influence Carotenogenesis
- 4. Extraction of Pigments
- 5. Applications of Carotenoids
- 6. Future prospects
Chapter 8. Low-Molecular-Weight Nitrogenous Compounds (GABA and Polyamines) in Blue–Green Algae
- 1. Introduction
- 2. GABA Biosynthesis
- 3. GABA Catabolism
- 4. Role of GABA Against Physiological Stresses
- 5. Polyamine Biosynthesis
- 6. Polyamine Catabolism
- 7. Role of Polyamines Against Physiological Stresses
- 8. Future Perspectives
Chapter 9. Algal Pigments for Human Health and Cosmeceuticals
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Algal Pigments
- 3. Health Benefits of Algal Pigments
- 4. Application in Cosmetics and Skin Care
- 5. Other Algal Compounds as Cosmeceuticals
- 6. Conclusion and Perspectives
Chapter 10. Role of Algae as a Biofertilizer
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Emergence of Algae as Biofertilizer
- 3. Algal Diversity in Paddy Fields
- 4. Effect on Soil Physico-chemical and Biochemical Properties
- 5. Role of Algae in Amelioration of Sodic Soil
- 6. Genetically Modified Algae With Potential in Sustainable Agriculture
- 7. Conclusion and Future Perspectives
Chapter 11. Modeling and Technoeconomic Analysis of Algae for Bioenergy and Coproducts
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Modeling of Algae Processes for Bioenergy and Coproducts
- 3. Technical-Economical Analysis of Algae for Bioenergy and Coproducts
- 4. Conclusions
- 5. Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter 12. Polyamines: Stress Metabolite in Marine Macrophytes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Polyamine Metabolism and Biological Role in Marine Macrophytes
- 3. Polyamine Analysis in Marine Macrophytes
- 4. Involvement of Polyamine in Marine Macrophytes Under Stress Conditions
- 5. Metabolites' Cross Talk With Polyamines Needs Exploration in Marine Macrophytes
- 6. Conclusion and Future Perspective
Chapter 13. Microalgal Biomass Cultivation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nutrition
- 3. Cultivation Mode
- 4. Cultivation Systems
- 5. Strategies to Increase Cost-effectiveness
- 6. Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter 14. Algal Biofilms and Their Biotechnological Significance
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Role in Wastewater Treatment Options for Bioremediation and Nutrient Sequestration
- 3. Algal Biofilms in Agriculture
- 4. Exploring Algal Biofilms as Sources of Exopolysaccharides
- 5. Biological Soil Crusts and Algal Biofilms
- 6. Biofouling and Antifouling
- 7. Role in Bioremediation
- 8. Other Applications of Algal Biofilms
- 9. Future Prospects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 1st May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444637949
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444640413
About the Editor
Rajesh Rastogi
Dr. R. P. Rastogi obtained his Ph.D. in photobiology and molecular biology of cyanobacteria from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. He is the recipient of an international research fellowship. He was a visiting scientist in the Deptartment of Biology, Friedrich Alexander University, Germany. He has published a number of research papers in journals of international repute in the field of cyanobacterial biochemistry and biotechnology and is serving as an editorial member of many journals. His main research interests are molecular microbiology, photochemistry and biotechnology of cyanobacteria.
Affiliations and Expertise
P.G. Dept. of Biosciences, Sardar Patel University, Anand, Gujarat, India
Datta Madamwar
Dr. Datta Madamwar is professor of microbiology at BRD School of Biosciences and Dean, Faculty of Science, BRD School of Biosciences, Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Gujarat, India. He received his Ph.D degree from BITS, Pilani. Professor Madamwar is a Microbial Biotechnologist with diverse research interests. His current research focus is on non-aqueous enzymology, industrial liquid waste management, and cyanobacterial biotechnology. He has reported various novel, efficient, and rapid methods of purification of microbial products. He is also working on crystallization and structure determination of photosynthetic pigments. He is a recipient of the European Commission Visiting Scientist Fellowship, Fellow of Biotech Research Society of India, Fellow of Association of Microbiologists of India, Fellow of Association of Biotechnology and Pharmacy and Gujarat Science Academy and a member of several academic bodies. Dr. Madamwar is a member of several taskforce and advisory committees of the National funding agencies like DBT, DST, and GSBTM. He is also on the editorial board of several national and international journals including Bioresource Technology and Elsevier. Prof. Madamwar has more than 190 research publications in highly reputed international journals, several book chapters, and a provisional American Patent to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
BRD School of Biosciences, Sardar Patel University, Anand, Gujarat, India
Ashok Pandey
Professor Ashok Pandey is currently Distinguished Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute for Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India and Honorary Executive Director at the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability- India; he was the former Deputy Director for CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology at Trivandrum, where he head the Centre for Biofuels and Biotechnology Division. Professor Pandey’s research interests are on bio-based economy for the production of fuels and chemicals. He has over 1000 publications and communications, which include 14 patents and design copyright, 34 books, 99 book chapters, and 391 original and review papers. Professor Pandey is the recipient of many national and international awards and fellowships, including Fellow of International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability, National Academy of Science (India), Biotech Research Society, India, and the International Organization of Biotechnology and Bioengineering. He was Chairman of the International Society of Food, Agriculture and Environment, Finland (Food & Health) from 2003-2004. He is Founder President of the Biotech Research Society, India (www.brsi.in); International Coordinator and General Secretary of International Forum on Industrial Bioprocesses, France (www.ifibiop.org), and Vice-President of the International Society for Energy, Environment & Sustainability (www.isees.org) and All India Biotech Association (www.aibaonline.com). Professor Pandey is Editor-in-chief of Bioresource Technology, Honorary Executive Advisors of Journal of Water Sustainability and Journal of Energy and Environmental Sustainability and editorial board member of several international and Indian journals. Prof. Pandey was also recently honoured as the Most Cited Author as per the Shanghai Ranking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, India