Algal Biofouling, Volume 28
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- A World-Wide Survey of Slime Formation in Anti-Fouling Paints (M.E. Callow). 2. The Source of Algal colonizers on Rock Substrates in a Freshwater Impoundment (K.D. Hoagland, A. Zlotsky, C.G. Peterson). 3. Adhesion of Fouling Diatoms to Surfaces: Some Biochemistry (K.E. Cooksey, B. Cooksey). 4. Synergism Between Antifouling Biocides (L.V. Evans, M.E. Callow, K.R. Wood). 5. Cell Attachment Mechanisms in the Flagellate, Colacium (Euglenophyceae) (R.L. Willey, J.G. Giancarlo). 6. Fouling on Paints Containing Copper and Zinc (M.S. French, L.V. Evans). 7. Diatom Communities on Non-Toxic Substrata and Two Conventional Antifouling Surfaces Immersed in Langstone Harbour, South Coast of England (S. Pyne, R.L. Fletcher, E.B.G. Jones). 8. The Physiological Ecology of Nuisance Algae in an Oligotrophic Lake (J.E. Reuter, S.L. Loeb, C.R. Goldman). 9. Physico-Chemical Processes Affecting Copper, Tin and Zinc Toxicity to Algae: A Review (J.S. Kuwabara). 10. The Control of Fouling by Non-Biocidal Systems (M.E. Callow, R.A. Pitchers, A. Milne). 11. Algal Biofouling of Oligotrophic Lake Tahoe: Causal Factors Affecting Production (S.L. Loeb). 12. Growth of the Fouling Alga Cladophora Glomerata (L.) Kutz. at Various Concentrations of Copper (H. Hillebrand, P.J.R. De Vries). 13. Algal Fouling in the North Sea (L.A. Terry, G.B. Picken). 14. Importance of Variation in Algal Immigration and Growth Rates Estimated by Modelling Benthic Algal Colonization (R.J. Stevenson). 15. Recent Investigations into the Effects of Algae on Corrosion (L.A. Terry, R.G.J. Edyvean). 16. Diatom Communities on Steel Protected from Corrosion in Seawater (R.G.J. Edyvean). 17. Structural Morphology of Diatom-Dominated Stream Biofilm Communities Under the Impact of Soil Erosion (J.R. Rosowski, K.D. Hoagland, S.C. Roemer, J.H. Palmer). 18. Measurements of Metabolic Activities within a Baltic Fucus Vesiculosus Community: The Contribution of Fouling Microalgae and Grazers (T. Kairesalo, E. Leskinen). Index.
Description
This book contains the proceedings of a symposium on freshwater and marine algal biofouling sponsored by the Phycological Society of America in conjunction with the American Institute of Biological Sciences (AIBS). The book brings together for the first time, a selection of contributions reflecting current research in this field.
The book is primarily directed to researchers at all levels in the field of freshwater and marine algal biofouling, and is intended to provide the basis for the development of a greater awareness between the work of the two groups, to their mutual benefit. Knowledge of the common ground and underlying similarities should also be beneficial to workers in both fields. Each chapter is self-contained, with its own list of references etc., and several chapters are extensively illustrated with original high-quality photographs and micrographs. The volume is also indexed.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 317
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1986
- Published:
- 1st December 1986
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080874876