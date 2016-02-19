Algal Biofouling, Volume 28

This book contains the proceedings of a symposium on freshwater and marine algal biofouling sponsored by the Phycological Society of America in conjunction with the American Institute of Biological Sciences (AIBS). The book brings together for the first time, a selection of contributions reflecting current research in this field.

The book is primarily directed to researchers at all levels in the field of freshwater and marine algal biofouling, and is intended to provide the basis for the development of a greater awareness between the work of the two groups, to their mutual benefit. Knowledge of the common ground and underlying similarities should also be beneficial to workers in both fields. Each chapter is self-contained, with its own list of references etc., and several chapters are extensively illustrated with original high-quality photographs and micrographs. The volume is also indexed.