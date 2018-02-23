Alexander's Care of the Patient in Surgery
16th Edition
Description
Prepare for success on certification exams and in perioperative nursing! Alexander’s Care of the Patient in Surgery, 16th Edition is the definitive text for nurses and surgical technologists training for a career in the operating room. Illustrated, step-by-step instructions cover patient care in more than 400 surgical interventions, including positioning, instrumentation, and postoperative care. New to this edition is additional coverage of robotic surgery, along with review of evidence-based guidelines for practice. From well-known educator Jane C. Rothrock — and with every chapter authored by an expert nurse — Alexander’s gives you the tools you need to provide safe, high-quality care in the surgical setting.
Key Features
- Over 400 general and specialty surgical interventions are covered, as well as many minimally invasive and robotic surgical procedures, whether performed in a hospital, ambulatory surgery setting, or in a doctor's office.
- 900 full-color photos and illustrations show surgical anatomy, procedures, and methods.
- Comprehensive coverage includes basic perioperative nursing principles, such as patient and environmental safety, infection prevention and control, positioning, anesthesia and pain management, the unique needs of special populations such as pediatric and geriatric patients, and more.
- Comprehensive practice questions on the Evolve companion website include 300 exam-style questions with rationales.
- Perioperative nursing considerations include assessment, nursing diagnosis, outcome identification, planning, implementation, evaluation, discharge planning, and patient and family education.
- Sample plans of care include nursing diagnoses, outcomes, and interventions.
- Surgical Pharmacology tables summarize the drugs most commonly used for each surgical specialty, including generic and trade names, indications, and pharmacokinetics.
- Patient, Family, and Caregiver Education boxes include specific guidelines for preprocedural and/or postprocedural care, potential complications, home care, discharge instructions, and psychosocial care.
- Patient Safety boxes highlight initiatives for patient and staff safety in the surgical setting.
- Evidence for Practice and Research Highlight boxes apply the latest scientific research to patient care.
- Critical thinking questions at the end of each chapter let you assess your understanding of important material.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Foundations for Practice
1. Concepts Basic to Perioperative Nursing
2. Patient Safety and Risk Management
3. Workplace Issues and Staff Safety
4. Infection Prevention and Control
5. Anesthesia
6. Positioning the Patient for Surgery
7. Sutures, Sharps, and Instruments
8. Surgical Modalities
9. Wound Healing, Dressings, and Drains
10. Postoperative Patient Care and Pain Management
Unit 2: Surgical Interventions
11. Gastrointestinal Surgery
12. Surgery of the Liver, Biliary Tract, Pancreas, and Spleen
13. Hernia Repair
14. Gynecologic and Obstetric Surgery
15. Genitourinary Surgery
16. Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery
17. Breast Surgery
18. Ophthalmic Surgery
19. Otorhinolarygologic Surgery
20. Orthopedic Surgery
21. Neurosurgery
22. Reconstructive and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
23. Vascular Surgery
24. Cardiac Surgery
Unit 3: Special Considerations
26. Pediatric Surgery
27. Geriatric Surgery
28. Trauma Surgery
29. Interventional and Image-Guided Procedures
30. Integrative Health Practices: Complementary and Alternative Therapies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 23rd February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323479141
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532990
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533287
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533003
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533010
About the Author
Jane Rothrock
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Perioperative Programs, Delaware County Community College, Media, PA