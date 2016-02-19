Aldosterone
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology
Description
Aldosterone provides a comprehensive and detailed review of the problems that have arisen in the course of research on aldosterone, particularly with respect to their physiological roles and clinical implications. Topics covered include the biosynthesis, transport, and metabolism of aldosterone, as well as its biological activity and control of its secretion. A variety of pathological conditions, both acute and chronic, associated with aldosterone is also discussed. This volume is comprised of 10 chapters and opens with a historical background on aldosterone research, with emphasis on the discovery of the function of the adrenal cortex. The next chapter summarizes the methods suitable for the evaluation of aldosterone activity, from investigations of mineral metabolism to determination of the concentration of aldosterone or aldosterone metabolites; estimation of secretion of aldosterone; and examination of aldosterone metabolism. Subsequent chapters explore the biosynthesis, transport, and metabolism of aldosterone; secretion of aldosterone, factors affecting secretion, and how it can be controlled; pathological conditions caused by either an increase or a decrease in aldosterone secretion, including aldosteronism, Conn's syndrome, hypoaldosteronism, and hypomineralocorticism. The therapeutic uses of aldosterone are discussed in the last chapter. This book will appeal to biologists and biochemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I
Chapter I Historical Survey
Chapter II Methodology Electrolyte and Water Metabolism
The Level of Biologically Active Aldosterone
Aldosterone Levels in Blood Plasma
Concentration of Aldosterone in the Urine
Estimation of Aldosterone Secretion
Estimation of the Metabolism of Aldosterone
Description of Methods for the Estimation of Aldosterone
Contemporary Methods in Aldosterone Research
Chapter III Biosynthesis, Transport and Metabolism of Aldosterone
Chapter IV Biological Activity
Chapter V Control of Secretion of Aldosterone
Control of Secretion of Aldosterone
Factors Affecting the Secretion Rate
Mechanisms Controlling Aldosterone Secretion
Regulatory Mechanisms Affecting the Biosynthesis of Aldosterone
Feedback Mechanism in the Control of Aldosterone Secretion
Diurnal Variations in the Secretion of Aldosterone
Part II (Edith Glaz)
Chapter VI Aldosteronism. Mineralocorticism
"Primary" Aldosteronism. Conn's Syndrome
Symptoms and Signs of Primary Aldosteronism
Case Report
Diagnosis of Primary Aldosteronism
Differential Diagnosis of Conn's Syndrome
Therapy
Chapter VII "Secondary" Aldosteronism
Acute Secondary Aldosteronisms
Stress
Chronic Secondary Aldosteronisms
Bartter's Syndrome
Hypertensive Diseases
Renal Diseases: The Nephrotic Syndrome
Congestive Heart Failure
Diseases of the Liver: Cirrhosis
Pregnancy
Idiopathic Oedema
Miscellaneous Aldosteronism
"Mixed" Forms of Aldosteronism
Cushing's Syndrome
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia
Chapter IX Hypoaldosteronism. Hypomineralocorticism
Selective Hypoaldosteronism
Hypoaldosteronism as a Manifestation of Generalized Adrenocortical Insufficiency
Chapter X Aldosterone in Therapy
Aldosterone in Therapy
The Use of Exogenous Aldosterone
Long-Term Administration of Aldosterone: Substitution Therapy
Aldosterone Therapy in Acute Disorders
Elimination of Increased Endogenous Aldosterone Activity
Inhibition of Factors Stimulating Aldosterone Secretion
Administration of Compounds Inhibiting Aldosterone Biosynthesis
Antagonists of the Action of Aldosterone
Drugs with Uncertain Site of Action
Appendix
Structural Formula
Details
- No. of pages:
- 628
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159973