Aldosterone - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080133683, 9781483159973

Aldosterone

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology

Authors: Edith Gláz Paul Vecsei
Editors: P. N. Campbell S. P. Datta L. L. Engel
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 628
Aldosterone provides a comprehensive and detailed review of the problems that have arisen in the course of research on aldosterone, particularly with respect to their physiological roles and clinical implications. Topics covered include the biosynthesis, transport, and metabolism of aldosterone, as well as its biological activity and control of its secretion. A variety of pathological conditions, both acute and chronic, associated with aldosterone is also discussed. This volume is comprised of 10 chapters and opens with a historical background on aldosterone research, with emphasis on the discovery of the function of the adrenal cortex. The next chapter summarizes the methods suitable for the evaluation of aldosterone activity, from investigations of mineral metabolism to determination of the concentration of aldosterone or aldosterone metabolites; estimation of secretion of aldosterone; and examination of aldosterone metabolism. Subsequent chapters explore the biosynthesis, transport, and metabolism of aldosterone; secretion of aldosterone, factors affecting secretion, and how it can be controlled; pathological conditions caused by either an increase or a decrease in aldosterone secretion, including aldosteronism, Conn's syndrome, hypoaldosteronism, and hypomineralocorticism. The therapeutic uses of aldosterone are discussed in the last chapter. This book will appeal to biologists and biochemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I

Chapter I Historical Survey

Chapter II Methodology Electrolyte and Water Metabolism

The Level of Biologically Active Aldosterone

Aldosterone Levels in Blood Plasma

Concentration of Aldosterone in the Urine

Estimation of Aldosterone Secretion

Estimation of the Metabolism of Aldosterone

Description of Methods for the Estimation of Aldosterone

Contemporary Methods in Aldosterone Research

Chapter III Biosynthesis, Transport and Metabolism of Aldosterone

Chapter IV Biological Activity

Chapter V Control of Secretion of Aldosterone

Control of Secretion of Aldosterone

Factors Affecting the Secretion Rate

Mechanisms Controlling Aldosterone Secretion

Regulatory Mechanisms Affecting the Biosynthesis of Aldosterone

Feedback Mechanism in the Control of Aldosterone Secretion

Diurnal Variations in the Secretion of Aldosterone

Part II (Edith Glaz)

Chapter VI Aldosteronism. Mineralocorticism

"Primary" Aldosteronism. Conn's Syndrome

Symptoms and Signs of Primary Aldosteronism

Case Report

Diagnosis of Primary Aldosteronism

Differential Diagnosis of Conn's Syndrome

Therapy

Chapter VII "Secondary" Aldosteronism

Acute Secondary Aldosteronisms

Stress

Chronic Secondary Aldosteronisms

Bartter's Syndrome

Hypertensive Diseases

Renal Diseases: The Nephrotic Syndrome

Congestive Heart Failure

Diseases of the Liver: Cirrhosis

Pregnancy

Idiopathic Oedema

Miscellaneous Aldosteronism

"Mixed" Forms of Aldosteronism

Cushing's Syndrome

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

Chapter IX Hypoaldosteronism. Hypomineralocorticism

Selective Hypoaldosteronism

Hypoaldosteronism as a Manifestation of Generalized Adrenocortical Insufficiency

Chapter X Aldosterone in Therapy

Aldosterone in Therapy

The Use of Exogenous Aldosterone

Long-Term Administration of Aldosterone: Substitution Therapy

Aldosterone Therapy in Acute Disorders

Elimination of Increased Endogenous Aldosterone Activity

Inhibition of Factors Stimulating Aldosterone Secretion

Administration of Compounds Inhibiting Aldosterone Biosynthesis

Antagonists of the Action of Aldosterone

Drugs with Uncertain Site of Action

References

Appendix

Structural Formula

Author Index

Subject Index

