Aldosterone provides a comprehensive and detailed review of the problems that have arisen in the course of research on aldosterone, particularly with respect to their physiological roles and clinical implications. Topics covered include the biosynthesis, transport, and metabolism of aldosterone, as well as its biological activity and control of its secretion. A variety of pathological conditions, both acute and chronic, associated with aldosterone is also discussed. This volume is comprised of 10 chapters and opens with a historical background on aldosterone research, with emphasis on the discovery of the function of the adrenal cortex. The next chapter summarizes the methods suitable for the evaluation of aldosterone activity, from investigations of mineral metabolism to determination of the concentration of aldosterone or aldosterone metabolites; estimation of secretion of aldosterone; and examination of aldosterone metabolism. Subsequent chapters explore the biosynthesis, transport, and metabolism of aldosterone; secretion of aldosterone, factors affecting secretion, and how it can be controlled; pathological conditions caused by either an increase or a decrease in aldosterone secretion, including aldosteronism, Conn's syndrome, hypoaldosteronism, and hypomineralocorticism. The therapeutic uses of aldosterone are discussed in the last chapter. This book will appeal to biologists and biochemists.